Yankees Named Potential Trade Fit for Marlins Reliever

The New York Yankees have started the year off to the tune of a 16-8 record. Despite their strong start, they are still not at full strength. The Yankees’ pitching staff has played a significant role in their success. In a move to strengthen an already strong group, the club was listed as a potential fit in a trade for Miami Marlins reliever Tanner Scott, according to Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly.

“Scott makes sense for a variety of contending teams, such as the Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees,” wrote Kelly.

Scott will likely be one of many Marlins players on the trade block. The Marlins are off to a 6-19 start and “fish will be on the menu in July,” according to Kelly.

Scott Could Bolster an Already Strong Yankees Bullpen

The Yankees 2.95 team ERA currently ranks No. 4 in the majors. They finished No. 10 in 2023 with a 3.97. However, in 2023 their bullpen posted an MLB-best 3.34 ERA. Through 24 games, their bullpen has posted a 2.98 ERA, ranking No. 7 in the league.

Scott has converted on four of his five save opportunities in 2024, but would likely serve in a set-up role for the Yankees. He has a 3.38 ERA across 10.2 innings of work. In 2023 he appeared in 74 games for the Marlins with a 2.31 ERA and struck out 104 batters.

“Expect Tanner Scott to be one of the most coveted relievers on the market, particularly if Helsley, Emmanuel Clase and David Bednar aren’t available,” Kelly wrote. “The Red Sox likely will be willing to trade Kenley Jansen, but Scott might be a better option at this stage, particularly if you’re a team looking more for a setup man than a closer”

The Yankees already have Clay Holmes serving as their closer. Holmes has converted on nine of ten save opportunities and has yet to allow an earned run. Scott would give manager Aaron Boone another option to get from the starter to Holmes.

Yankees Pitching Thriving Despite Injuries

Scott would bring a veteran arm to an already strong Yankees pitching staff. However, despite the group’s success, they are missing key contributors. Most notably, the club has been without reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole.

Before the Yankees season opener, Cole said he was “feeling good and hopes to be back around what’s often whispered as the target date for his return, June 1,” according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Cole’s absence put pressure on the starting rotation and bullpen to cover innings. Cole worked an American League-leading 209 innings. The Yankees bullpen has also taken a hit with injuries to Nick Burdi, Tommy Kahnle and Jonathan Loáisiga. Loáisiga will miss the rest of the season with a UCL tear, according to MLB.com.

Scott’s contract and the Marlins struggles make him an ideal trade candidate. The 29-year-old southpaw could be a valuable addition to any contender looking to bolster their bullpen for a deep postseason run.

“Given that Scott can become a free agent after the season, the Marlins probably won’t get a huge return when trading him,” wrote Kelly