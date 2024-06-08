Yankees’ ‘Infield Could Be At Risk’ At Trade Deadline

After 65 games this season, the New York Yankees are leading MLB with a record of 45-20, boding well for their chances to break an unfortunate streak that’s seen the team go 14 years without an AL Championship. As the July 30 trade deadline approaches, the pressure is on the front office to make any necessary changes to keep the Yankees’ momentum going, with FOX Sports MLB expert Deesha Thosar projecting that retooling the right infield may be a priority.

“The right side of the Yankees’ infield could be at risk ahead of the July 30 trade deadline if they don’t step up offensively,” Thosar wrote on June 7. “Anthony Rizzo, in particular, has disappointed with a career-low OPS in the final year of his Yankees contract… Gleyber Torres had a better May than he did April, and he’s been serviceable since coming out of that early-season slump, but he still sports an 81 OPS+ and has been embroiled in trade rumors throughout his Yankees tenure.”

Both Rizzo and Torres are in the final year of their contracts in New York, meaning that it would arguably make sense to offload at least one of the infielders now, assuming the Yankees don’t intend to re-sign them at the end of the season. Should the Yankees look for an upgrade in the infield, Torres is almost certain to be included in a trade package, especially since the team has tried to move him in the past. On the other hand, Rizzo is likely to remain in New York, even if his role changes.

Speaking of Rizzo’s fate with the Yankees, Thosar wrote “The veteran is a key member of the clubhouse… so I can see a world where he remains on the team for reasons other than his batting line.”

Few Sellers at Trade Deadline Could Limit Available Targets

On June 7, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale commented that “there could be precious few sellers” at this year’s trade deadline, noting that 24 of 30 MLB teams are within three games of a playoff berth. For contending teams look to retool before the postseason, this could heavily limit available options.

Yankees’ Offense is Fierce with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, But the Middle of the Lineup is a Weak Spot

It’s still relatively early in the season, but there’s no denying that Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have formed a formidable duo on the Yankees. In fact, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal mused on June 7 that the two sluggers may be “the best combination of a right- and left-handed hitter in the history of the game.”

As of June 7, Judge is slashing .294/.429/.662 to lead MLB in OPS (1.091), home runs (21), and on-base percentage (.429), rank second in doubles (20), and third in RBIs (55). Soto, in his first season with the Yankees, is ranked second in MLB in on-base percentage (.424), fourth in batting average (.318), fourth in RBIs (53), and fifth in home runs (17). Along with Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Volpe, who are batting .234 and .286 respectively, it’s very easy to see why the top of the Yankees’ lineup is being talked about, and why expectations for the team’s other hitters are so high.

It’s not that Rizzo and Torres are having bad seasons — both players are batting above .225 with 7 and 5 home runs, respectively — but they’re certainly not performing at the standard expected of them going into the season. With all eyes on the Yankees to re-establish themselves as the best team in the AL, any player producing less than their career-best is liable to be looked at, and the option to upgrade at the trade deadline can’t be discounted.

Still, it’s a risk to shake up a lineup that’s otherwise extremely strong.

“There is an argument to be made that the Yankees lineup, one of the best units in the majors, doesn’t need retooling in case it messes up their good flow,” Thosar wrote on July 7. “Rizzo and Torres… have been able to hide behind the behemoth that is Judge/Soto/Stanton, but if there’s a deal that makes sense to upgrade the right side of the infield, the Yankees should take it.”