Trade Proposal Has Yankees Dealing Top-10 Prospect For $70 Million Star Infielder

The New York Yankees have a need at third base and one trade proposal has them dealing a top-10 prospect to solidify the position.

Pittsburgh Pirates star third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes has requested a trade and MLB analyst Nathaniel Marrero of SI believes the Yankees should try and trade for him. Marrero has New York dealing a top-10 prospect to acquire him.

Yankees acquire:

Pirates acquire:

The proposed deal does make sense as the Yankees solidify the third base position, while Pittsburgh acquires an outfielder who could push for an MLB roster spot this season.

Hayes is entering the fourth year of his eight-year $70 million deal, and he has a club option for a ninth year. The third baseman was a Gold Glove winner in 2023. With the Pirates last season, he hit .233 with 4 home runs and 25 RBIs. He’s the son of former Yankees player Charlie Hayes.

Pereira, meanwhile, is New York’s 10th-ranked prospect. He played in Triple-A in 2024 hitting .265 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs. He’s expected to push for MLB playing time in 2024.

Michael Kay Urges Yankees to Trade for Hayes

MLB and Yankees analyst Michael Kay believes New York should trade for Hayes.

The infielder has requested a trade and Kay believes he’s a perfect fit for the Yankees roster.

“Ke’Bryan Hayes, Charlie Hayes’ son, who’s signed to a long-term very reasonable deal with the Pirates has asked to be traded,” Kay said on his show. “Ke’Bryan Hayes is a defensive magician at third base. His hitting is not what it should be. But, he’s obviously not happy in Pittsburgh. I talked to Charlie when the Yankees were in Pittsburgh a couple of years ago, and he was like scratching his head about some of the things they do in Pittsburgh with the hitters. Whatever the case may be and now it comes out that Ke’Bryan has demanded a trade. If I’m the Yankees, I’m calling the Pirates and go, ‘What do you want?'”

Kay believes Hayes would be a great fit at third base due to his defensive play, which is a need. He also believes the salary Hayes is very reasonable and likely wouldn’t cost a lot to acquire him.

Hayes was selected in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft by the Pirates.

Pirates Insider Shuts Down Hayes’ Trade Rumors

Hayes has reportedly requested a trade from the Pirates. But, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette doubts he will be traded.

The insider claims it is just a rumor and Pittsburgh won’t be moving the third baseman.

“It is entirely a rumor, and there is nothing to it,” Destin said. “From conversations I’ve had within and outside the organization, there does not appear to be anything imminent on the trade front regarding Ke’Bryan Hayes. The Gold Glove third baseman’s best value, especially on his current contract, is to hope he returns to form with the Pirates. If not, then the contract certainly could be an albatross. But given his 2024 campaign, it would be very difficult to find fair value in any trade for Hayes.”

Hayes has been in the MLB since the 2020 season.