Analyst Urges Yankees to Trade For Star Slugging Outfielder to Replace Juan Soto

The New York Yankees are urged to trade for Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros to replace Juan Soto.
The Yankees lost the Soto sweepstakes to the New York Mets who signed a massive 15-year $765 million deal. With New York losing out on Soto, the team is expected to be aggressive in free agency and the trade market to replace him.
MLB analyst Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes the Yankees should look to trade for Tucker to replace Soto.
“Tucker’s stardom may not carry quite as much wattage as Soto’s. But, the former is still a full-fledged difference-maker when he’s healthy. As Rome noted, Tucker’s 20.9 wins above replacement since becoming a full-time player in 2020 ranks fourth among all outfielders behind only Soto, Mookie Betts and Yankees’ star slugger Aaron Judge,” Buckley wrote…
“The Yankees should take Brown up on his word. There may not be a great way to pivot away from Soto, but adding Tucker might be the closest thing to it,” Buckley added. “New York has a hole to fill in the outfield, or two if Jasson Domínguez isn’t ready for a full-time role in the majors just yet. The Yankees won’t find a better option in free agency or trades than Tucker…
“Tucker wouldn’t come cheap in a trade, but he probably wouldn’t require emptying the asset collection given his future uncertainty. And while the next cost of his contract will be steep, it won’t feel that way when weighed against the 15-year, $765 million deal Soto just signed,” Buckley concluded.
Tucker is a three-time All-Star. As Buckley writes, his bat can help replace Soto’s while Tucker’s fielding is much better than Soto’s.
Astros Receiving Trade Calls on Tucker
Houston has received multiple trade calls on Tucker who is their star outfielder, according to The Athletic.
“General manager Dana Brown did not answer directly whether he has received calls from other teams. But, revealed that “we’ll listen on anybody” as the club confronts a crossroads,” Chandler Rome wrote. “Multiple people familiar with the club’s thinking said Brown is open to dealing one of Tucker or starter Framber Valdez. Both of whom are set to make more than $15 million during their final trip through the arbitration process.”
Although Rome reports the Astros have gotten called on Tucker, it’s uncertain if they will move on from the outfielder. But, if they do, the Yankees make a lot of sense and they have a good farm system to make a deal work.
Tucker hit .289 with 23 home runs and 89 RBIs last season. His career-high is 30 home runs and 112 RBIs.
Yankees GM Defends Owner After Soto Signs With Mets
The Yankees were focused on re-signing Soto, but the superstar outfielder signed with the Mets.
Following Soto’s decision, Yankees GM Brian Cashman defended Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner who went above and beyond to try and get Soto back.
“I would say Hal went above and beyond to try to find a way to keep Juan Soto in pinstripes. … There’s a lot of way to figure this thing out. We’re just gonna have to figure out a different way,” Soto told reporters.
Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs with the Yankees in 2024.
