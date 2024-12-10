Analyst Urges Yankees to Trade For Star Slugging Outfielder to Replace Juan Soto

Yankees urged to trade for Kyle Tucker.

The New York Yankees are urged to trade for Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros to replace Juan Soto.

The Yankees lost the Soto sweepstakes to the New York Mets who signed a massive 15-year $765 million deal. With New York losing out on Soto, the team is expected to be aggressive in free agency and the trade market to replace him.

MLB analyst Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes the Yankees should look to trade for Tucker to replace Soto.

“Tucker’s stardom may not carry quite as much wattage as Soto’s. But, the former is still a full-fledged difference-maker when he’s healthy. As Rome noted, Tucker’s 20.9 wins above replacement since becoming a full-time player in 2020 ranks fourth among all outfielders behind only Soto, Mookie Betts and Yankees’ star slugger Aaron Judge,” Buckley wrote…

“The Yankees should take Brown up on his word. There may not be a great way to pivot away from Soto, but adding Tucker might be the closest thing to it,” Buckley added. “New York has a hole to fill in the outfield, or two if Jasson Domínguez isn’t ready for a full-time role in the majors just yet. The Yankees won’t find a better option in free agency or trades than Tucker…