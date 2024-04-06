Yankees Urged to Move .423 Hitter Up the Order ‘ASAP’

Broadway baseball is back in the Big Apple, with the New York Yankees off and running to start 2024, winning six of eight games. But for World Series contenders, there’s always one move that can improve the team.

In an April 5 column for Bleacher Report, beat writer Tim Kelly addressed the Yankees lineup, and one “lineup change that should have been made already.”

It’s Anthony Volpe, second-year shortstop. And no, it’s not that he isn’t playing.

Kelly thinks he should play more prominently in the Yankees batting order.

“Right now, Volpe should probably be consistently hitting sixth in the lineup,” Kelly writes. “He won’t stay this hot, but if he has a breakout season at the plate, there’s going to become a point where he might be better fit to hit fifth than either Giancarlo Stanton or Anthony Rizzo, if neither of the former stars is able to heat up after slow starts.”

Through eight games in 2024, Volpe has batted: fifth, once, sixth, three times, and seventh, three times. His lone game at fifth in the batting order was a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. So maybe Kelly is onto something.

Volpe On Fire in 2024

Volpe is on a tear to start the season, slashing .423/.500/.654, with an 1.154 OPS. He has a hit in all but one game this season, and in three games has had two or more.

Volpe hit his first home run of the year and helped New York to a series sweep over the Houston Astros on the road.

When asked about the 22-year-old’s hot start, manager Aaron Boone told Jorge Castillo of ESPN “I think we’re seeing just a more mature player. Not surprising considering his ability, his talent, work ethic and aptitude.”

Castillo mentioned in that same April 6 column for ESPN that Volpe has “seen 4.58 pitches per plate appearance, good for first on the Yankees and 13th in the majors entering Friday.”

It’s safe to say the Golden Glove recipient has been consistent, perhaps the most consistent of all New York batters so far.

But his placement in the Yankees batting order will be determined by the rest of the lineup.

Volpe will have to deploy the same patience that’s earned him success at the plate, to climb New York’s batting order. But, he has stayed humble through his hot start and sounded laser-focused when talking with Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“I feel like I’m setting myself up better for success,” Volpe told Hoch. “When I feel like I’m doing that, everything will take care of itself. Knowing that I’m always putting myself in positions to succeed, it definitely feels a lot better.”

It looks a lot better too.

Stanton Ice Cold to Start

Diamonds in the rough always stand out.

So, not to take anything away from Volpe’s impressive eight-game start, but some slow starts for a few of his teammates help him to stand out on the box score.

Giancarlo Stanton is ice cold. He’s got as many home runs as Volpe but is slashing a putrid .129/.252/.452 line to start the year. He’s struck out 13 times in 25 plate appearances.

Oh, and he’s making $32-million this season.

New York needs their star right fielder to wake up, and at the very least play the ‘Robin’ to Anthony Volpe’s ‘Batman.’

World Series aspirations only come to fruition when everyone does their part.