Ranking MLB Payrolls 2024: Mets On Top Even After Dodgers’ Billion Dollar Winter

For the second consecutive year, the New York Mets have topped MLB with the highest projected payroll, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts. As of March 30, the Mets are expected to pay out over $340 million on their 40-man roster and associated CB Tax this season, only around $37 million less than their record-breaking payroll in 2023 ($377.08 million).

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who made headlines for their exorbitant spending in free agency this winter, aren’t far behind the Mets, with their $325.40 million payroll garnering a projected $72.64 million CB Tax bill. After spending over a billion dollars this offseason, the Dodgers’ were only saved by the massive deferrals included in superstar Shohei Ohtani‘s 10-year, $700 million contract, which see Ohtani only paid out $2 million per year during the life of his deal. The Dodgers will pay Ohtani the remaining $680 million owed on his contract from 2034 to 2043.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Oakland Athletics have the lowest projected 40-man payroll this season at $81.47 million. This means that the Mets will pay more in CB Tax this season than the Athletics’ will pay for their entire team’s payroll.

Projected 40-man CB Tax Payrolls in 2024

All figures according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts as of March 30.

New York Mets — $340.59 million ($89.36 million in CB Tax) Los Angeles Dodgers — $325.40 million ($72.64 million in CB Tax) New York Yankees — $309.97 million ($55.67 million in CB Tax) Atlanta Braves — $268.43 million ($10.76 million in CB Tax) Houston Astros — $260.63 million ($5.16 million in CB Tax) Philadelphia Phillies —$260.49 million ($12.16 million in CB Tax) San Francisco Giants — $252.02 million ($3.00 million in CB Tax) Toronto Blue Jays — $250.08 million ($3.92 million in CB Tax) Texas Rangers — $249.14 million ($3.64 million in CB Tax) Chicago Cubs — $233.94 million San Diego Padres — $231.03 million Arizona Diamondbacks — $216.43 million St. Louis Cardinals — $213.28 million Boston Red Sox — $208.47 million Los Angeles Angels — $189.29 million Colorado Rockies — $167.38 million Minnesota Twins — $160.00 million Seattle Mariners — $159.47 million Kansas City Royals — $159.06 million Milwaukee Brewers — $148.38 million Washington Nationals — $139.30 million Cleveland Guardians — $134.09 million Chicago White Sox — $123.76 million Pittsburgh Pirates — $121.72 million Tampa Bay Rays — $121.58 million Cincinnati Reds — $121.38 million Detroit Tigers — $121.07 million Miami Marlins — $119.24 million Baltimore Orioles — $115.47 million Oakland Athletics — $81.47 million

Nine MLB Teams Are Projected to Pay Competitive Balance Tax on Their 2024 Payrolls

The CBT threshold for 2024 is $237 million, as per the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association. Teams need to keep their annual payroll under that amount or be taxed on every dollar they go over, with penalties dependent on how many consecutive years each club has exceeded the threshold and by how much.

Teams pay a 20% tax on all overages in the first year, 30% in the second year, and 50% for three or more consecutive years. They are also charged an additional 12% for going $20-40 million over the threshold, 42.5% 0r 45% (depending on consecutive penalty years) for $40-60 million over, and 60% for more than $60 million over.

As of March 30, Cot’s Baseball Contracts projects nine MLB teams to owe CB Tax on their 40-man payrolls this season — the Mets, Dodgers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, and Texas Rangers.

Because the Mets, Dodgers, and Yankees have spent more than $60 million in excess of the threshold, they will each be charged the highest 60% penalty on their overages in addition to the increased tax for having gone over the limit in consecutive years.