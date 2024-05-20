2-Time All-Star Closer a ‘Potential Trade Target’ for the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in MLB before play on May 20. The Phillies are shaping up to add ‘reinforcements’ at the deadline, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s David Murphy. In his story, “Ten potential Phillies (rental) trade targets to monitor before the MLB deadline,” Murphy listed the Pittsburgh Pirates‘ David Bednar.

Murphy noted that there were four teams that qualified for the postseason in 2023 that were at least four games below .500 on May 19. Teams that expected to succeed in 2024 underperforming is “pointing to a robust rental market ahead of July 30,” wrote Murphy.

“All of that bodes well for the Phillies, who could be in the market for short-term reinforcements at corner outfield and backup catcher, as well as the back of the bullpen,” wrote Murphy.

Bednar Would Bring an Elite Closer to the Phillies

“Tough early going for the Pirates closer, but he has a 2.04 FIP (fielding independent pitching) in his last seven outings, including four saves,” wrote Murphy of Bednar. “Might his troubling start make Pittsburgh more willing to deal if he reverts to form over the next month-and-a-half?”

The Phillies bullpen currently has the ninth-highest ERA in the majors. As a whole the group has struggled, despite some great individual efforts. Bednar could potentially bring an elite closer to the mix.

The Phillies current closer is José Alvarado. He is complimented by Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm in the bullpen as well. Alvarado is eight for eight on converting save opportunities in 2024. Adding Bednar would allow him to serve as the setup man.

“He’s still in his physical prime and coming off a three-year stretch when he struck out 226 batters in 179⅔ innings while allowing just 12 home runs with a 2.25 ERA,” wrote Murphy of Bednar. “Two more years of club control but in his second year of arbitration for a notoriously stingy Pirates organization.”

Bednar was named an All-Star each of the last two seasons. He currently has a 7.85 ERA. However, he has picked up 10 saves on the season and is starting to show signs of his former self. He has recorded a save in five of his last seven outings and allowed just two runs in that stretch.

Phillies Bullpen Options

Alvarado has a 3.72 ERA to go along with his eight saves. Hoffman, Kerkering and Strahm have combined for 11 holds. Hoffman has 0.90 ERA, Kerkering has a 0.95 ERA and Strahm has a 1.98 ERA.

“The reliever market generally falls into two categories: 1) Pure rental players who will become free agents after the season, 2) Late-prime players with a year or two of club control left on small-to-mid-market non-contenders. The Phillies should consider all comers. The bullpen need isn’t going away after this season,” wrote Murphy.

Bednar will not be a free agent until 2027, making him more than just a rental option. Other relievers will also be available at the deadline, but may not play a role in the future if they are going to hit free agency after the season.

Murphy acknowledged reports that the Oakland Athletics Mason Miller may be available, but the price for the 25-year-old may be too high.

“To acquire him, a team likely would need to give up a young player of comparable ability, or a substantial package of multiple youngsters who could be part of the A’s future,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote of Miller.