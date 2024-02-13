Phillies Projected to Trade for Former All-MLB, Gold-Glove Outfielder

The Philadelphia Phillies face some questions in the outfield after center fielder Brandon Marsh underwent knee surgery this offseason.

To answer some long-term roster questions, the team has been projected to trade for 2023 All-MLB, 2022 Gold Glove Award winner Kyle Tucker, a right fielder who is projected to earn a large contract after signing a $12 million deal with the Houston Astros for 2024.

“The Phillies are a team willing to spend big money on a player of Tucker’s caliber, and they have prospects Houston might want next offseason,” Zachary Rotman reported for FanSided. “While it’s unlikely that their top prospect, Andrew Painter, will be available for a rental, even for a player as good as Tucker, but players like Justin Crawford, Mick Abel and Aiden Miller could all be of interest for Houston.”

Kyle Tucker Could Have a Long-Term Future With the Philadelphia Phillies Following Trade

Tucker has been one of the most productive right fielders in MLB in the last few seasons and his accolades reflect it — in addition to his Gold Glove and two second All-MLB team nods, he holds a Silver Slugger Award from 2023 and has been named an All-Star twice in his career.

As a result, he’s projected to earn a nine-figure contract after next season.

“Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds signed a seven-year pact worth $100 million last April,” R.J. Anderson noted for CBS Sports. “Add in inflation and how Tucker is younger than Reynolds was, and it’s reasonable to think Tucker’s deal would be richer.”

The Astros might balk at that price, particularly with teammate Alex Bregman looking for a similar extension as well. As a result, the team might consider loading up on young talent rather than committing to Tucker for the long term.

Philadelphia, however, could have the payroll flexibility to give Tucker a long-term deal for 2025 and beyond.

“By the time the Phillies would have to give big money to Tucker, players like J.T. Realmulto and Kyle Schwarber will be off their books, so they should have the funds and the desire to ink something long-term with one of the best outfielders in the game,” Rotman noted. “Their outfield in general with Bryce Harper moving to first base permanently is a bit of a weakness. Tucker obviously would change that.

The Philadelphia Phillies Might Part Ways With Top Prospects for a ‘Win-Now’ Upgrade

While Rotman noted that Painter — a highly-touted starting pitcher who has been plagued by injuries in his young career — would be off the table in a potential trade, Crawford, Abel and Miller are all enticing trade chips from the team’s farm system.

Crawford is the Phillies’ best non-pitching prospect, a plus-plus speedster who could be a franchise’s long term answer at center field in the near future. Miller is ranked slightly behind, and he has flashed some raw power at the plate that might make him a competitive third baseman in the Show. And Abel is the team’s second-ranked prospect overall, a right-handed pitcher like Painter who could be ready for a big-league debut in 2024 after facing Triple-A hitters last season.

Phillies insider Howard Eskin has noted that Crawford was off the table in trade talks for Cleveland Guardians reliever Emmanuel Clase, but the team may view Tucker as a more attractive option if available.