Insider Floats Idea of Phillies Pursuing $12 Million 2-Time All-Star Slugger

The Philadelphia Phillies have gotten off to a tremendous start in 2024. They currently own baseball’s best record with a 44-19 mark. It’s also helped them build up a 7.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. As the July 30 trade deadline creeps closer, could the Phillies try making a big splash by pursuing Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker?

ESPN’s Jeff Passan mentioned Tucker as one of several potential outfield targets for Philly on June 4. “President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski tends to adhere to a go-big-or-go-home philosophy, and whether it’s Robert, Arozarena or even Tucker, he’s got the minor league system to convince an on-the-fence team to deal a true impact outfielder,” he said.

The Astros have posted a disappointing 28-35 record, but Tucker has done everything he can to help Houston turn things around. The two-time All-Star and 2023 Silver Slugger Award winner has already collected 19 home runs, 11 doubles, 40 RBI and 42 runs scored in 262 plate appearances. That’s helped produce a .266/.395/.584 triple slash.

Could the Phillies Capitalize on Tucker’s Uncertain Future in Houston?

Tucker is making $12 million this season. However, his contract status is becoming more of a hot-button topic. He’s been one of MLB’s more underrated sluggers since his first full season in 2021. Across the last three years, he’s hit .278/.353/.517 while averaging 30 homers, 34 doubles, 104 RBI and 84 runs scored.

The left-handed hitter is under team control through 2025, per Spotrac. However, it’s currently undetermined if Houston will be able to sign Tucker to a long-term extension. With a surprisingly bad start, it could be an opportunity for the Astros to reload the farm system by trading him.

The Phillies’ typical starting outfield mix includes Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas. Whit Merrifield, Cristian Pache and Weston Wilson can also man a spot in the outfield grass. Marsh is currently on the injured list with a strained hamstring, which has led to David Dahl getting an opportunity to play.

Dombrowski has built the Phillies into a consistent contender by making big acquisitions. As FanGraphs’ Roster Resource shows, the majority of Philly’s starting lineup has been external additions. If Tucker becomes available, it would be a great way for the Phillies to bolster their roster for the stretch run.

Astros Still Refusing to Sell at the Deadline

Of course, it takes two teams to get a deal done. As much as Houston has struggled, the organization still needs to be open to having those conversations.

“I don’t see any scenario where we’re sellers. I think we’re going to be buyers,” Brown told The Athletic’s Chandler Rome on June 3.

This would be an outrageous statement if it weren’t for MLB’s 12-team postseason field. Houston is 7.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West as of June 7. However, they’re also just 5.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. One hot streak can change the perception of their season. The same can be said about having a rough stretch at the wrong time, though.

If the Astros eventually decide to make Tucker available, it would make sense for Dombrowski and the Phillies to make a push for the outfielder.