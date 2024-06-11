Phillies Interested in Trade for 2023 All-Star Outfielder

The Philadelphia Phillies have established themselves as one of the best teams in baseball this season. Their 45-20 record leads all of baseball as they look to make it back to the World Series. Despite all of their success, they could still use upgrades in the outfield. The team has an interest in Chicago White Sox star Luis Lobert Jr., according to the Athletic’s Jim Bowden.

“The Phillies have been the National League’s best team but aren’t resting on their laurels. They’re looking to improve their overall outfield and have interest in Luis Robert Jr. and Tommy Pham,” wrote Bowden. “The Phillies and White Sox do match up well on a blockbuster-type deal. Robert is under team control through 2027 on a club-friendly deal.”

Robert has played in just 13 games this season, but when he’s healthy he is one of the best players in the league. He was named an All-Star last season.

Phillies Outfield

The Phillies have not seen the production they had hoped for out of their primary outfielders. Nick Castellanos and Johan Rojas have really struggled this season with batting averages of .215 and .237 respectively. Brandon Marsh has had a solid season with a 120 OPS+. However, he is currently on the injured list.

Castellanos was an All-Star in 2023 but has failed to live up to that expectation this season. Rojas played in just 59 games last season but held a .302 average. The Phillies could definitely use an upgrade at either one of their spots.

Internally, Cristian Pache does not seem to be the answer, so it is not unlikely that the Phillies could strike a deal to solidify the group.

Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations, has shown he is not scared to make some big trades. This season may be another opportunity to add to that list of deals.

Injury Concerns for Robert

Robert has played over 100 games just once in his career. However, that season was 2023 and he was an All-Star. This season Robert went on the injured list on April 6 with a right hip flexor strain.

Robert returned on June 4 and has three home runs in six games since. Robert signed a six-year, $50 million contract extension with the White Sox in 2020 before making his big league debut. He has club options in 2026 and 2027.

Luis Robert Jr. mauled this baseball pic.twitter.com/Hsd1kFIoZM — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 11, 2024

In 2023 he slashed .264/.315/.542. He hit 38 home runs and won his first career Silver Slugger. The main concern for Robert has been his health. He has been placed on the injured list seven times since making his MLB debut in 2020.

The 26-year-old showed what he can do when healthy in 2023. If he can stay on the field now that he has returned, the Phillies could use a bat like his in their lineup. Adding Robert to a lineup that already features Bryce Harper, Trae Turner, Brandon Marsh and Kyle Schwarber could be a move that puts the Phillies over the top.

The Phillies will also monitor other options, but a healthy Robert might be the best available outfielder at the deadline. The struggling White Sox might be ready to part ways with him, but not for cheap.

“The White Sox are listening to offers on anybody and everybody, including center fielder Luis Robert, who’s under contract through 2027, and owed about $61 million if his two club options are picked up,” wrote USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale. “The White Sox would command a package greater than what the Padres gave up for Juan Soto at the 2022 deadline.”