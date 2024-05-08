Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Phillies for Top Prospects

As the Philadelphia Phillies have surged to the best record in MLB, it seems clear the team has its sights set on another deep playoff run with an elusive World Series championship as the final goal.

The Phillies’ famously-aggressive front office seems likely to continue adding to the roster if it sees an opportunity to improve the chances of reaching that goal, and with the Miami Marlins firmly in sell-now mode, Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report has proposed a trade that would bring in center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to replace Johan Rojas.

“Obviously, Rojas’ porous bat isn’t keeping the Phillies from winning games,” Rymer wrote. “President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski likes stars and big trades, though, and making a move for Chisholm would certainly check both boxes.”

Proposal Sees Philadelphia Phillies Trade Trade Top Prospect Justin Crawford for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Rymer proposed that the Phillies send number-four prospect Justin Crawford and number-nine prospect Eduardo Tait to the Marlins in exchange for Chisholm.

“It’s hard to imagine the Phillies moving either of their prized right-handers, Andrew Painter or Mick Abel,” he added. “Ditto for third baseman Aidan Miller, who’s hit .308 since going to the Phillies at No. 27 in last year’s draft. As he’s taken some lumps since moving up to High-A, a trade of Crawford is easier to imagine, but only slightly. And that’s to say nothing of how reluctant Dombrowski might be to move him to an NL East rival.”

Dealing Crawford might be a hard pill to swallow, as he was the team’s first-round draft pick in 2022. He’s got exceptional speed with solid fielding, hitting and arm strength, making him a potential center fielder of the future for the franchise. But if they can secure a young, established center fielder in Chisholm via trade, with their focus on winning now, such a trade might make sense.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Could Be a ‘Win-Now’ Addition for the Philadelphia Phillies

In five big-league seasons, the 26-year-old Chisholm has slashed .245/.306/.447 with 58 homers, 175 RBI and 67 stolen bags. This season, his numbers have fallen somewhat as part of a woeful Marlins lineup, and his line is down to .243/.322/.412 with five homers, 20 RBI and eight steals.

He’s currently on a one-year, $2.65 million deal, so the Phillies would run the risk of relinquishing Crawford for what would turn out to be a one-year rental, though the team might entice Chisholm to sign a long-term contract and remain their center fielder for years to come.

“He’s also making just $2.6 million this year, with two additional years of arbitration-eligibility in 2025 and 2026,” Rymer noted. “The best fits for Chisholm are teams that are trying to win now and later, and have needs at center field and/or second base.”

Phillies’ principal owner John Middleton told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the team is saving “powder” for a midseason trade if it can boost their chances of a World Series championship. An offensive upgrade at one of the only remaining holes on the roster does seem like the kind of move that fits the bill, though the front office will have to decide if the final asking price is worth the kind of boost the team might get.