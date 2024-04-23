Blockbuster Phillies Trade Prediction Lands Surging 2-Time Gold Glove Slugger

The Philadelphia Phillies have surged to 15 wins to start the season, driven primarily by a pitching staff that leads all of MLB with 220 total strikeouts so far.

But their hitting has been a different story, ranking outside of the top-10 for OPS despite sluggers Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper each earning $20 million or more this season. As a result, if the front office is determined on making another deep playoff run in 2024, it might turn to the trade wire for an offensive boost.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has predicted that would mean trading for surging Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill.

“President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski could trade for O’Neill and shift Brandon Marsh back to center field on a full-time basis as the organization tries to get over the hump and win a World Series,” Kelly projected. “O’Neill would likely only be a rental for the Phillies, giving them much-needed right-handed thump and leaving open the door for (Johan) Rojas to return to center field in 2025.”



Tyler O’Neill Could Solve an Offensive Problem for the Philadelphia Phillies

In a seven-year MLB career, O’Neill has slashed .250/.324/.467, earning two Gold Glove Awards as well as some MVP votes in the 2021 season. But he’s off to a remarkable start so far in 2024, slashing .313/.459/.750 in 48 at bats to go along with seven homers (the third third-most for any player in MLB).

And perhaps most critically for the Phillies, he could add some additional production while manning the outfield, where the center-field combination of Johan Rojas and Cristian Pache has been relatively unproductive.



“If the Phillies’ lineup was clicking like it’s supposed to be, it’s doubtful anyone would notice their relative deficiency in center field,” Zachary Rymer noted for Bleacher Report. “Alas, the lineup is not clicking and the knives are out for the club’s center field brigade. And not unjustifiably so, given the position has been an offensive black hole.”

The Boston Red Sox Could Seek to Trade Tyler O’Neill to the Philadelphia Phillies

It also seems possible that the Red Sox will be interested in getting some trade value back at midseason for O’Neill, who is on a one-year, $5.85 million deal and has an injury history that could make a long-term commitment untenable.

“Even if the Red Sox aren’t contending this summer, they could opt to hold on to O’Neill, hoping to either reach a long-term extension or give him a qualifying offer,” Kelly added. “But O’Neill does have an injury history, and on what projects to be a relatively weak trade market, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow would probably be best served to get a return while he can for the veteran outfielder via trade.”

Indeed, O’Neill is currently on the seven-day concussion injured list after colliding with Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers. But if the slugging outfielder can come back and put his lengthy injury history behind him going into the trade deadline, he might be a good fit with a Phillies team looking for a boost heading toward the playoffs.