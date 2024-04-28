Phillies ‘Wanted’ Veteran Free Agent Before He Took $3 Million Deal: Insider

The Philadelphia Phillies wanted to acquire veteran outfielder Tommy Pham before he ultimately signed with the Chicago White Sox, according to USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale.

“Pham was asked by reporters his first day with the Chicago White Sox why he chose to sign there,” Nightengale reported. “Was it the opportunity to be an everyday player instead of just a couple of times a week like the Phillies wanted? Was it being able to live and play in beautiful Chicago? Nope. ‘Just came down to one,’ he told reporters. ‘The economics.’”

Tommy Pham Could Provide an Offensive Boost in the Philadelphia Phillies Outfield

Pham is now on the eighth team of his 11-year MLB career, and despite waiting until well after the season began to settle on a deal, it makes sense that the Phillies and a range of other teams would have sought his services.

He has a career .259/.351/.435 slash line, with a solid .774 OPS, 16 homers, 68 RBI and 22 stolen bags for the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks last year.

Perhaps most attractive for the Phillies is the fact that Pham can play all over the outfield, with 582 career starts in center field — a spot the team could be looking to improve offensively as their primary options Johan Rojas and Cristian Pache are both defensive specialists.

“Either Rojas is here to stay, in which case they can swap Pache out for a more potent bat, or he needs some time in the minors to become the hitter he currently isn’t,” David Murphy recently argued for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Change can be a good thing. It can radiate a sense of urgency throughout the clubhouse.”

Signing Pham could have given the Phillies a more potent bat to slot into center field, at least at times. But ultimately, if Pham’s decision came down to economics alone, it seems like the front office didn’t feel he was worth the one-year, $3 million deal he got from the White Sox.

Nightengale added that another National League contender came up short on their own offer to Pham.

“He nearly signed with the San Diego Padres, but when they didn’t increase their offer, he signed a pro-rated $3 million deal with the White Sox that includes a $500,000 bonus if they trade him, as expected at the trade deadline,” Nightengale wrote. “Don’t be surprised if the Padres try to deal for him ahead of the July 30 deadline.”

The Philadelphia Phillies Might Acquire Tommy Pham at the Trade Deadline

With Pham likely on the trading block at the deadline, the Phillies could renew their interest in acquiring him.

“Pham should remain on the Philadelphia Phillies’ trade deadline radar because their depth at the position group is not the strongest offensively,” Matt Grazel pointed out for Phillies fan blog That Ball’s Outta Here. “Philadelphia could benefit from acquiring more outfield depth by the trade deadline, especially if their current outfielders continue to struggle offensively or miss time with injuries. Pham is still committed to playing every day, and he can do so despite his age.”

The White Sox seem interested in loading up on as much young talent as possible as the team has opened the year in miserable historic company. Given his veteran status and one-year contract , it might not take much to secure Pham in a trade at midseason, even if the Phillies were unable to entice him in free agency.