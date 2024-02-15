Phillies Predicted to Sign 2023 AL All-Star to Bolster Outfield

While the Philadelphia Phillies have largely the same roster that brought them to the NLCS in 2023, they suddenly face some new questions in the outfield following an offseason surgery for left fielder Brandon Marsh.

As a result, three-time All-Star Whit Merrifield has emerged as a potential roster addition, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

“I’ve felt all offseason his best landing spot would be with Philadelphia, where he could be the ‘10th player,’ filling in at second base and in left field, with the ability to also play some third base, center field, right field and DH,” Bowden noted. “He would help protect the Phillies from injuries, like the minor knee issue that has sidelined left fielder Brandon Marsh at the start of spring training.”

And there’s reason to believe a deal could be imminent. Merrifield, who is projected to earn a two-year, $12.9 million contract per Sportrac, is expected to sign with a team in the next few days.

“Free agent Whit Merrifield is moving closer to a decision, source says, and is expected to agree to terms by the end of the weekend,” MLB Network’s Jon Morosi posted on X. “Merrifield’s market has picked up in recent days, with five teams showing varying levels of interest.”

By Adding Whit Merrifield, the Philadelphia Phillies Get a Solid Bat and Versatile Defense

As Bowden noted, Merrifield would bring valuable defensive versatility to a Phillies roster that has strong bats in Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos, J.T. Realmuto Alec Bohm, Marsh and Bryson Stott, but then a fairly sharp dropoff in the remaining order and on the bench.

As a three-time All Star, including his nod with the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2023 season, Merrifield has a proven ability at the plate and in numerous positions on the field. If his numbers from the second half of last year persist in 2024, he would be an asset for the Phillies on offense and defense.

“As of July 31, Merrifield boasted a robust .303/.351/.430 slash (118 wRC+),” MLB Trade Rumors reported. “Beyond Merrifield’s lengthy track record of piling up hits and stolen bases, his defensive versatility has long been an appealing aspect of his game.”

In his total eight big-league seasons, Merrifield has logged 5,826 career innings at second base and 2,775 innings in the outfield. He might ultimately be a bench option for the Phillies, but from the team’s point of view, he could be the kind of upgrade that propels them deep into the playoffs.

Signing Whit Merrifield Could Be a World Series Difference for the Philadelphia Phillies

Merrifield may be looking for an everyday opportunity with his next team, but if he’s willing to join a deep Philadelphia Phillies roster, he could end up playing a critical role for a World Series contender. He would instantly become the best option on the Phillies’ bench and would likely earn an everyday role should an injury at any one of multiple positions occur.

“Right now, their best bench bat is probably Edumndo Sosa who had a .719 OPS last season and has a .707 OPS in his career,” Zachary Rotman noted for FanSided. “The rest of their bench is made up of players who just haven’t done much at all at the MLB level like Jake Cave, Garrett Stubbs and Cristian Pache. Adding a veteran like Whit Merrifield who can add some much-needed depth would go a long way.”