Pirates Sign Mitch Keller To Five-Year Extension: Report

Following a breakout 2023 campaign, Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller has a new deal. On Thursday, Keller and the Pirates agreed on a five-year extension, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel. The deal is worth $ 77 million, according to MLB.Com’s Mark Feinsand.

The former second-round pick was slated to become a free agent following the 2025 season. It is the second-largest deal in franchise history. Earlier this week, Keller told reporters he wanted to remain in Pittsburgh for the long haul.

With Keller under control for the next six years, the Pirates don’t have to worry about replacing their ace. Now, Keller’s focus will be leading Pittsburgh back to the postseason.

Keller’s Stellar 2023 Campaign

Although Keller struggled during his first few years in the majors, he was a different pitcher in 2023. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native struck out 210 batters and made his first NL all-star team. He also set career highs in innings pitched with 194.1 and wins with 13.

Love Mitch Keller's reaction when he finds out he's going to be the Opening Day starter again 💛 (via @Pirates)pic.twitter.com/8FVtwkYdZC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 22, 2024

Additionally, he made 18 quality starts last year. While his ERA rose in the second half, Keller was one of the few arms the Pirates could rely on to take the ball every fifth day. That was reflected in his usage as he finished fourth in the National League in innings pitched.

Pirates Continue to Extend Young Core

With another extension in place, the Pirates have now signed three members of their young core. Ke’Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds have both signed extensions in the last two years that could go through the 2030 season. The talented trio should provide Pirates fans with plenty of exciting moments.

This deal is important for the Pirates because of the young pitching on the way. Former first-overall pick Paul Skenes could make his MLB debut this year. Prospects such as Jared Jones, Bubba Chandler and Anthony Solometo are not far behind. With Keller leading the rotation they will have a veteran to learn from.

Why the Pirates Choose to Invest in Keller

While Keller has proven that he can be an above average pitcher, the Pirates have also been impressed by his personality. That was evident when Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting talked with TribLive on Thursday.

“While I obviously can’t comment on the contract at this point, what I can say is that Mitch Keller is not only a really strong pitcher who will be important for the Pirates for a long time but a remarkable human being,” Nutting told TribLive. “The intangibles that Mitch brings, in terms of head and heart, in terms of commitment to the club, in terms of attitude and in terms of leadership really make a huge impact on not only who we are now but who we should be as we go forward.”

What to Expect From Mitch Keller in 2024

As Keller looks to build on his success, the expectations will be higher. However, it is a challenge he is ready for. Last year, the 27-year-old avoided the injured list and made his first opening-day start. That is a trend the Pirates hope continues.

For Keller, the goal for this season will be to improve his stamina. During the 2023 campaign, he had an ERA under 4.00 before the All-Star Break. As the innings added up, fatigue set in. However, as the Pirates showed on Thursday, they are confident that great things are in store.