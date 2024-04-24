Olivia Dunne Eagerly Awaits the MLB Debut of Phenom Boyfriend Paul Skenes

In an interesting twist, LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates fans are desperately waiting for the same thing to happen at PNC Park in Pittsburgh—the MLB debut of Dunne’s boyfriend and top Pirates prospect Paul Skenes. As a highly touted pitching prospect within the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, Skenes has been turning heads with his dominant performances for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Paul Skenes: National Champion. Olivia Dunne: National Champion. pic.twitter.com/OWwnoIW6Xy — tik (@twosuh) April 20, 2024

While the Pirates are exercising caution with the 21-year-old phenom, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that Skenes’s talent is too exceptional to be contained for long in the minor leagues. The anticipation is palpable as fans and insiders await his ascent to the big leagues.

For Dunne, a standout LSU gymnast and TikTok sensation who has been by Skenes’s side since last summer, preparation for his MLB debut is underway. In an interview with TMZ, Olivia Dunne shared heartfelt sentiments about her relationship with Paul Skenes, emphasizing their unwavering support for each other through thick and thin and describing Skenes as a phenomenal individual who elevates her. Dunne also expressed eagerness for his imminent MLB debut.

Dunne told TMZ, ‘He’s a great guy, and we support each other through everything. He definitely makes me a better person. ‘I have no clue (when his MLB debut will fall). I hope soon! I’m starting to get all my merch ready. I have my outfits picked out.’

Pure Dominance From Skenes

In professional baseball, no player has asserted dominance quite like Pittsburgh Pirates prodigy Paul Skenes has at the Triple-A level this season. In absolutely dominant fashion, the first overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft has left opposing batters reeling with awe-inspiring performances. His numbers are incredible.

Paul Skenes, 8Ks in 3.1 innings. pic.twitter.com/U3P5RSfBGo — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 18, 2024

Through four starts, Skenes has been virtually untouchable, tallying an astounding 27 strikeouts while allowing a mere five hits across 12 2/3 innings of play. His ERA stands at a flawless 0, a testament to his utter command on the mound. Facing 47 batters, Skenes has boasted an eye-popping strikeout rate of 57.4%, leaving no doubt about his ability to overpower hitters.

Baseball scouts, coaches, and fans are excited about Skenes’s meteoric rise. In an age where fastball velocity is at an all-time high, Skense has taken it to another level for a starting pitcher. Averaging an impressive 100.2 mph, Skenes eclipses even the most formidable starters in Major League Baseball, solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with on the bump.

Paul Skenes is currently averaging 100.2 mph on his FB in his abbreviated starts. With LSU in 2023 while pitching deep into games once per week he averaged 98.6 mph. Both would be highs for average starter FBs in the majors: Hunter Greene: 98.1

Jared Jones/Jordan Hicks: 97.1 — Carlos Collazo (@CarlosACollazo) April 19, 2024

The Pirates Have a Plan in Place

After looking at the numbers and watching Skene’s dominance, it’s hard to imagine what the Pirates are waiting for. But they do have a plan in place. The most important thing for the Pirates right now is to get Skense stretched out, increase his pitch count, and see a bit more efficiency, allowing him to pitch deeper into ballgames.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton understands that this is one of the most anticipated MLB debuts in quite some time, but explained the importance of having a plan.

#Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Paul Skenes still has improvement to make at AAA pic.twitter.com/QUg0C0FOei — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) April 19, 2024

“There is a plan in place. I know sometimes people want to expedite that plan, and I understand that that’s human nature,” Shelton said in a press conference with MLB media. “But, we just feel there are steps he needs to take before we ultimately make that decision.” Shelton also discussed getting Skene’s pitch count up before his MLB debut. “I think the efficiency of his pitches is something we’re gonna continue to talk about,” Shelton said. “But we just have to get his volume built up.

Skenes has only pitched into the 4th inning in two of his four starts, and his max pitch count so far this season has been 65 pitches, which came in his last outing on April 18.

While the Pittsburgh Pirates meticulously strategize Skenes’s trajectory, an underlying motive remains unspoken: the coveted gain of an additional year of contractual control over the budding phenom. By orchestrating his debut after a designated date, the Pirates position themselves strategically in terms of long-term roster management.

Barring unforeseen setbacks, Pirates fans and Dunne won’t have to wait long to see Skenes on an MLB mound. The stage appears set for Skenes to debut sometime in early May. The anticipation surrounding his arrival has been palpable since his dominance in the SEC days at LSU, where he left a trail of destruction with his blazing fastball and formidable secondary arsenal.