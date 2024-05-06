Commissioner Rob Manfred Defends Public Funding For New MLB Stadiums

At the 2024 Associated Press Sports Editors Commissioners Meetings on May 6, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the league’s teams asking for public funding to build new stadiums, according to CBS Sports.

With several teams looking to relocate if they don’t get fresh facilities, Manfred commented to the media regarding the matter. Most notably, he was asked directly about the current situation with the Oakland Athletics. Team owner John Fisher has agreed to move the franchise to Las Vegas beginning in 2028. They will play the 2025-2028 season in Sacramento.

The A’s aren’t the only franchise at a crossroads with their stadiums. The Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox, and a handful of other teams have expressed publicly that they need a new home to stay viable.

Rob Manfred Discusses the Need for Public Financing

In a lengthy statement, the MLB commissioner attempted to justify the league’s owners asking for the public to pay for their new buildings.

“There has been a long history of public financing of not just baseball but sports venues in general” Manfred asserted. “Expenditure, public funds that people have seen as justified as part of the quality of life and entertainment opportunities available to residents in particular cities, as well as an economic driver.

“Certainly, on the latter point, I recognize this is something that some will debate, but whatever the merits of it across the board, investment in baseball facilities is the best of the (sports) investments because of the number of games. It just drives more people into the market for entertainment than any other sport just based on sheer volume.”

“I do think that in today’s world, almost all projects, whether they be new stadiums, major renovations, all of those types of projects, almost without exception.” he continued. “And this is different than it was a couple of decades ago – are public-private partnerships with owners of teams making really substantial, hundreds of millions of dollars, investments.”

“I think the Las Vegas project is a great example of that: it’s a billion-and-a-half dollar project where the public financing, I think the number is $380 (million) and the rest of that investment is going to be made by the owner.”

MLB is Dealing with an Unpopular Issue

While Manfred rightfully points out that the practice of taxpayer money going toward major league sports facilities, the issue leaves many fans with a bad taste in their mouths. Likewise, public officials have also dug in their heels about spending on stadiums.

Since becoming commissioner in 2015, Manfred has seen two teams move into new ballparks. The Atlanta Braves shuffled into Truist Park in 2017, and the Texas Rangers made Globe Life Field their new residence in 2020.

However, there’s a good possibility that we could see many more MLB facilities being rapidly built over the next several years.

According to a recent article from Forbes, at least seven MLB franchises are in currently line for either a new stadium or major renovations of their old one.

With that many clubs seeking new facilities, Manfred will have his hands full in dealing with this issue. If his comments this week are any indication, he will likely push for the public to help solve those problems.