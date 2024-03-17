Giants Waiting on All-MLB Ace to Lower $66 Million Guaranteed Price: Insider

Despite being the most accomplished MLB pitcher on the free-agent market this offseason, Blake Snell has yet to find a new team, even with Opening Day rapidly approaching.

But a deal could be imminent with the San Francisco Giants if Snell is willing to come down on his latest asking price, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell has informed the Houston Astros that he’s willing to sign a short-term deal to join them, but he is seeking at least a two-year guarantee for $66 million, that includes an opt-out after the 2024 season,” according to Nightengale. “The San Francisco Giants remain in the picture for Snell, but also are waiting for Snell to lower his demands.”

Nightengale added that the Giants took on a similar strategy before acquiring free agent Matt Chapman, who shares an agent with Snell in Scott Boras. The Giants eventually agreed on a three-year, $54 million deal with Chapman that allows the player to opt out and re-test the market each offseason if he wants.

The San Francisco Giants Have Been Aggressive This Offseason

The Giants emerged as significant buyers this offseason, deploying $172.3 million thus far to make them the fourth-biggest spender in MLB.

Their notable acquisitions have included Chapman, Jung Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, but they haven’t done much to address their starting rotation. They did complete a trade for 2021 Cy Young Winner Robbie Ray, but he is expected to miss the first half of the season. And they also signed Jordan Hicks to a four-year deal, though he’s likely more of a back-end starter.

As currently constructed, their 2024 rotation is projected to be led by Logan Webb and 22-year-old Kyle Harrison as it deals with numerous injuries.

“San Francisco’s need for another arm has only increased this spring after Tristan Beck and Sean Hjelle went down with injuries,” Gabe Lehman reported for SF Gate. “The team was already in a bind with veterans Alex Cobb (hip surgery) and Robbie Ray (Tommy John) expected to be sidelined until the middle of the year.”

Snell would likely catapult to the top of that staff, but the Giants will have some competition in acquiring him, particularly if he is willing to lower his price.

“They’ll need to beat out two teams with two Top 10 payrolls,” Lehman added. “(The New York Post’s Jon) Heyman said the Astros remain ‘very much involved’ … and MLB Network’s Harold Reynolds said he thinks the free-spending Dodgers are a sleeper destination for Snell.”

The San Francisco Giants Could Use a Blockbuster Acquisition Like Blake Snell

If the Giants want to compete for a playoff berth in the highly-competitive NL West, they could use another blockbuster acquisition. The San Diego Padres recently traded for Dylan Cease to bolster their own chances and the Los Angeles Dodgers will remain the favorite regardless of any roster additions by any other team at this point.

With Snell remaining out on the open market, it’s impossible to say how the Giants might look to compete in 2024.

“Predicting the San Francisco Giants’ roster two weeks before Opening Day is like trying to fill out a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket,” as Andrew Baggarly put it for The Athletic. “It’s virtually impossible to be 100 percent accurate… No matter how set the Opening Day group might appear, never underestimate (president Farhan) Zaidi’s proclivity for last-minute roster futzing.”