Blake Snell, Giants Agree to 2-Year, $62 Million Deal: Report

At long last, the reigning National League Cy Young winner has found a new home.

Veteran left-hander Blake Snell has reportedly signed a two-year, $62 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman was the first to report the news on March 18, adding that the deal also includes an opt-out clause after the 2024 season. The team has not yet confirmed the signing, but Snell seemingly confirmed the news on Instagram.

After a long, uncertain offseason, Snell joins the Giants just 10 days before Opening Day. The signing brings an end to Snell’s lengthy stint on the free-agent market as his agent, Scott Boras, looked to secure him a lucrative, multi-year contract. The late signing puts into question whether Snell will have enough time to train and be part of San Francisco’s starting rotation to start the regular season.

Boras Faces Ridicule for Failing to Get Snell a Long-Term Deal

Can Snell Maintain his Cy Young Form?

Snell is coming off a career 2023 season, his third with the San Diego Padres. He posted an NL-best 2.25 ERA alongside a 1.189 WHIP with 234 strikeouts in 180 innings pitched, and his 5.9 hits allowed per nine innings was best in the National League. As dominant as Snell was last season, though, his body of work does raise some concerns about inconsistency. He led all MLB pitchers with 99 walks last season and struggled to pitch deep into games, averaging just 5.3 innings per start over the last three years. Snell’s 2.25 ERA last season was his best since his previous Cy Young season, which came with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018; that year, he posted an American League-best 1.89 ERA. In between his Cy Youngs, however, he posted two seasons with an ERA over 4 — 4.29 in 2019 and 4.20 in 2021. Snell Signing Completes Busy Offseason for Giants Despite his inconsistencies, Snell has a tremendously high upside that ultimately made him one of the top free agents on the market this offseason. He is the latest of several big names to join the Giants this offseason as the team looks to add star power and become a playoff contender.

The Giants added a new center fielder and leadoff hitter in Jung Hoo Lee, who signed a six-year, $113 million deal in December, then proceeded to sign Jorge Soler t0 a three-year, $42 million deal in February. They also traded for former Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray and signed right-handed flamethrower Jordan Hicks to a four-year contract.

San Francisco’s biggest move occurred earlier this month when they signed outfielder Matt Chapman — another Boras client — to a three-year, $54 million deal that includes two opt-outs. Snell is the latest high-profile addition made by the Giants, who are aiming to reach the postseason for the first time since 2021.