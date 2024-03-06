SF Giants Manager Bob Melvin Addresses National Anthem Mandate

It didn’t take long for Bob Melvin to make some pretty big changes as the new manager of the San Francisco Giants. After coming over during the offseason from the division rival San Diego Padres, the former three-time Manager of the Year wanted to establish that it was his way or the highway.

One of the first rules that Melvin handed down to his players was that they would be required to stand for the National Anthem. He also made it abundantly clear that the rule was mandatory. This comes following years of demonstrations by athletes in various sports – firstly and notably San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick – who kneeled as a form of protest.

Bob Melvin, the 39th manager in the long and storied history of the Giants franchise, has been put in charge of turning around a club that went 79-83 and finished fourth in the NL West last season. He publicly addressed the situation last Friday, discussed his controversial decision, and explained what motivated him to make it.

Melvin’s Mandate

Even though some called the move shocking – and others accused Melvin was politically motivated – the San Francisco skipper insists that the only thing that matters to him is how the Giants play. He explained that he wants to limit any distractions to his ballclub going forward.

“Look, we’re a new team here, we got some good players here,’’ Melvin told USA Today on Friday. “It’s more about letting the other side know that we’re ready to play. I want guys out here ready to go. There’s a personality to that.”

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — There’s a new sheriff in town in San Francisco, and his name is manager Bob Melvin, who is requiring every person in the Giants dugout to stand on the field for the national anthem. 🫡 USA 🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xGJRlHbBuu — Noble Road (@noble_road) March 3, 2024

“It has nothing to do with whatever happened in the past or whatever, it’s just something I embrace. You want your team ready to play and I want the other team to notice it, too. It’s as simple as that. They’re embracing it.”

Melvin then mentioned that he had the same rule when he was previously the manager for the San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics.

Bob Melvin Receives Backlash

Needless to say, Melvin’s stance drew criticism from many on social media following the initial report. Much of that backlash was politically charged, while others simply just called it a violation of individual freedom. On the other hand, he had many supporters as well, who applauded him for running a tight ship or for simply being patriotic.

Bob Melvin is a former Giants catcher and was part of the ‘Frisco team that won the 1987 National League pennant. His return to the Bay Area was supposed to be a reunion. Whatever his true motivation was behind this move, it certainly caused more controversy than he likely intended.

Despite his critics, his players seem to be on board with Melvin’s rule.

“I think it sets the example of hey, we’re in this together,” Giants outfielder Austin Slater told The Athletic. “Whether you’re not playing that day or you’re a starting pitcher who threw yesterday, you’re still out there, on time, ready to be a good teammate.”

Before arriving in San Francisco, Bob Melvin previously managed the Padres, Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Seattle Mariners. Heading into the 2024 campaign, he has a 1517-1425 record. He and the Giants open the season on March 28 against San Diego.