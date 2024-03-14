Trade Prediction Sends $8 Million Former Rookie of the Year to Giants

The San Francisco Giants are definitively in “win-now” mode after spending the fourth-most of any MLB team this offseason at a $172 million total so far. Their acquisitions have included Korean league star Jung Ho Lee, defensive stalwart Matt Chapman and former Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray.

But that doesn’t mean the team is done making roster changes. Making his “bold predictions” for National League teams, ESPN’s Eric Karabell projected that the Giants will also acquire Jonathan India in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds, making room for his former teammate to become the team’s leading slugger.

“1B Christian Encarnacion-Strand, the primary DH after Jonathan India gets traded to the Giants, leads the Reds with 29 homers,” Karabell predicted.

The Cincinnati Reds Could Be Looking to Trade Jonathan India

It was a brief nod to the likelihood of such a trade, to be sure, but Karabell’s projection has merit on paper. India has been at the center of trade rumors for much of the offseason as he’s struggled to find a fixed spot on defense for the Reds.

Whether it’s to the Giants or elsewhere, there’s reason to believe India will be at the center of trade discussions throughout the season. His new deal is one of those reasons — after signing a two-year, $8.8 million with the Reds this offseason, India will be more of a certain trade commodity in the eyes of rival front offices.

“The guaranteed contract and range of salary now gives the Reds and other teams exact dollar figures,” FanNation’s Inside The Reds reported. “Most general managers will look more favorably on India now that they know his contract status.”

India’s demotions on defense in Cincinnati could be another reason to expect a trade.

In the 2021 season that saw India win the NL Rookie of the Year Award, he saw all 144 of his starts at second base. In 2022 and 2023, he mixed in a handful of starts at designated hitter as well. For 2024, India is projected to be the team’s primary DH with Matt McClain moving in as the everyday second baseman. That defensive change could mean India is newly-expendable in potential trade discussions.

“You see Jonathan India as the DH,” as MLB Network’s Jon Morosi pointed out. “They could also move India for some additional pitching, either in the next several weeks or during the season.”

India’s regressions on offense since his award-winning debut could also soon call for a change of scenery. In 2021, he slashed .269/.376/.459, with 21 homers and 71 walks. In 2023, his slash line shrank to .244/.338/.407, with 17 homers and 52 walks.

If he can’t demonstrate improvement at the plate to start of 2024 or find a new home on defense with the Reds, the team might seek a trade partner.

The San Francisco Giants Can Leverage Pitching Prospects to Acquire Jonathan India

And the Giants could become that trade partner, even though they signed Jorge Soler to a $42 million deal and he now projects to occupy their DH spot. If they feel India can move back to an infield role, they may opt to secure him and shore up their future there.

In exchange, the Giants have some prospect pitching depth to offer. Number-one overall prospect Kyle Harrison would almost certainly be untouchable, but 22-year-old Hayden Birdsong or 24-year old Mason Black might highlight a package back to the Reds.