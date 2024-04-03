Giants Named Potential Landing Spot in Trade for 2021 Rookie of the Year

The San Francisco Giants added a marquee free agent to their infield this offseason when they signed Matt Chapman. The club could add more stability in the infield, specifically at second base, through an in-season trade. The Giants were named as a potential fit for Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India, according to Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer.

Chapman signed a three-year,$54 million deal with the Giants on March 3. Chapman will have opt-outs after the 2024 and 2025 seasons. However, the Giants could still look to add a quality infielder, despite Chapman’s arrival in San Francisco.

India’s Trade Market

There was speculation that India would be traded before the start of the 2024 season. India played in 119 games for the Reds in 2023.

“The Cincinnati Reds are expected to non-tender Nick Senzel and trade Jonathan India this winter while strongly pursuing a veteran starter like Michael Wacha or Wade Miley,” wrote USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale on November 12.

India slashed .244/.388/.407 last season but is part of Cincinnati’s crowded group of young infielders.

“With too many infielders to fill the four spots already — Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Noelvi Marte, Christian Encarnacion-Strand — Cincinnati is suggesting to other teams India is the odd man out. Other teams believe it’s more a matter of when, not if, India will move,” wrote ESPN’s Jeff Passan on November 14.

India is under club control through 2026, only adding to his value in any trade. However, if they are in contention, the Reds may be less inclined to move India.

“They went 82-80 in 2023 even as a deeply flawed team, and now they’re better equipped on both the offensive and pitching sides,” wrote Rymer. “Yet the Reds still only have a 28.4 percent chance of making the playoffs. And if that’s how things play out, teams are bound to call about India again.”

India’s Fit on the Giants

When India won National League Rookie of the Year in 2021 he slashed .269/.376/.459 in 150 games.

“His stock is not what it was after he won the National League Rookie of the Year in 2021, but the trappings of a good hitter have never not been there,” wrote Rymer. “Notably, he finished 2023 with better-than-average marks for his strikeout and walk rates and exit velocity.”

The Giants currently have Thairo Estrada manning second base and has been a consistent contributor to the club. Estrada joined the Giants in 2021 and posted an OPS+ over 100 each season. He carries a career .260 batting average but is off to a slow start in 2024. In six games to start the season he is hitting just .174 with six strikeouts.

Estrada had a strong spring, hitting .306 in Cactus League play. India hit .393 in the spring and is off to a strong start in the regular season. He’s 5-20 to start the year with four walks.

The Giants signed Jorge Soler to a three-year, $42 million deal this offseason. Soler mans the clean-up spot as the team’s designated hitter.

With Soler at DH and Estrada at second base, India’s spot in the lineup would be a question mark. However, it would be tough to keep his bat out of the lineup if a trade was made.