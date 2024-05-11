Giants Starter Has Harsh Words to Describe the Team’s Recent Struggles

The San Francisco Giants are 17-23 to start the season. They have won just three of their last ten games. They are nine games back of first place in the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. Starting pitcher Logan Webb had harsh words to describe the team’s recent struggles.

“It’s dog [expletive], to be honest,” Webb told KNBR on May 10. “As a whole, it’s frustrating. It’s not good enough.”

The Giants’ loss to the Cincinnati Reds on May 10 marked their second straight loss. While a two-game losing streak is not much concern, the loss snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Reds.

Giants Recent Struggles

The Giants have lost seven of their last ten. In those ten games, they have scored more than three runs just three times. Two of those instances came against the Colorado Rockies, who have just ten wins.

The Giants offense ranks No. 23 in runs, No. 18 in batting average and No. 19 in OPS. Additionally, the Giants have the seventh-worst team ERA at 4.60. A struggling offense and subpar pitching are not a recipe for success.

The Giants’ loss to the Reds started on a high note. The team had a 2-1 lead after a first-inning home run by Thairo Estrada and a run-scoring double by Heliot Ramos in the second. However, they did not score for the rest of the game. Manager Bob Melvin broke down the offensive drought after the game.

“We just lost our mojo along the way somewhere,” Melvin said, according to MLB.com’s Maria Guardado. “We had good at-bats early in the game. We give up a run and then we get it right back. We score another one in the second, it feels like we’re on our way to having a pretty good offensive night. And we couldn’t do anything to sustain it after that. With us right now, we’re not hitting the ball out of the ballpark. We’ve got to be able to sustain some at-bats and put some pressure on. Other than the home run that Estrada hit, we just couldn’t do it after that.”

Injuries Impacting the Giants

Like every team, the Giants are being impacted by key injuries. The Giants are missing Blake Snell, Patrick Bailey and Jorge Soler.

The Giants signed Blake Snell to a two-year, $62 million contract in free agency. Snell made three starts before going on the injured list and struggled greatly. He had an 11.57 ERA, allowing 15 runs in just 11.2 innings. Snell did not participate in Spring training, but the Giants expected Snell to pick up where he left off in 2023. Snell is the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner.

The Giants signed Soler to a three-year, $42 million deal in free agency as well. He also had a slow start, hitting just five home runs in 34 games with the club. The Giants hoped Soler could be the first player since Barry Bonds in 2004 to put together a 30-home run season.

Bailey was slashing .278/.344/.456 prior to his injury. Bailey had hit seven home runs all of 2023 and had three through 25 games in 2024.