Giants World Series Hero Eyeing Comeback After $85 Million Flop: Report

The last time we saw former Giants hero Madison Bumgarner on a MLB mound was in April, and it was a rather forgettable experience. Bumgarner, pitching for the Diamondbacks, allowed seven runs in a mere three innings during a 14-5 blowout, dropping his record to 0-3 and ballooning his ERA to 10.26. The Diamondbacks had seen enough. They released Bumgarner a week later.

Since then, Bumgarner has been out of the big leagues. But that does not mean he is done with baseball altogether, it turns out. According to USA Today baseball insider Bob Nightengale, Bumgarner is considering a return to the game this summer.

“Former World Series hero Madison Bumgarner, who was released last April and is still earning $14 million from the Arizona Diamondbacks this season, told friends that he’s contemplating a potential return this summer,” Nightengale wrote.

Madison Bumgarner Etched in Giants History

It will be interesting to see whether anyone takes a chance on Bumgarner, whose career took a decidedly downward turn once he left San Francisco and landed a five-year contract worth $85 million from Arizona. He didn’t make it till the end of that deal. In fact, after establishing himself as a top clutch pitcher with the Giants, he went just 15-32 with a 5.32 ERA in four years with the Diamondbacks.

Arizona, ironically, made a surprise trek to the World Series, where Bumgarner made his name, after they dumped him.

Bumgarner had an 8-3 record in 14 postseason starts for the Giants, and posted an ERA of 2.11 in those games. He helped the Giants to three World Series titles between 2010-14, seemingly getting better as the pressure ramped up.

He was 4-0 in four World Series starts and allowed just one run in 36.0 World Series innings. He struck out 31 and walked just five. But Bumgarner might be most lovingly remembered for logging a clutch five-inning “save” in Game 7 against the Royals in 2014.

As former Giants catcher Buster Posey said of that game, “I remember the Royals’ fans thinking he was probably not going to be available — and then the bullpen door opens and he starts walking out. You could hear a pin drop in the stadium. It was almost like they knew it already: This guy’s on a roll, and he’s doing something special.”

Conflicts Ruled in Arizona

But the joy of his time with the Giants turned mostly to misery with the Diamondbacks, and the reason why remains something of a mystery. Bumgarner obviously lost some of his stuff as he aged, and while he probably still could have been effective, may have been resistant to changes.

There was also, though, the reported difficulty he had with Dan Haren, a one-time peer of Bumgarner who had become the Diamond backs’ “pitching strategist.” The Athletic reported last year that the Diamondbacks tried to get Bumgarner to adjust his mechanics and his pitch mix, but that, Bumgarner was resistant and a lack of trust followed.

“Privately, and sometimes indiscreetly, Diamondbacks staffers would express their frustration with his intransigence. Occasionally, that frustration made its way back to Bumgarner, sources said, which only hardened his resolve and damaged whatever trust he had in those around him,” Zach Buchanan wrote.

Perhaps Bumgarner, with a fresh start elsewhere—maybe back to San Francisco, who knows?—could get himself back on track. He could at least be useful as a long reliever. It’s been 10 years, but Giants fans (and Royals fans) can vouch for that.