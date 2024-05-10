Giants Trade Right-Handed Reliever to the Brewers for Cash

The San Francisco Giants have made a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Giants have traded Mitch White to the Brewers in exchange for cash, the Brewers announced on X. The 29-year-old right-hander appeared in just three games for the Giants.

White was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays on April 20 for cash. White was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on April 16. The Giants designated him for assignment on May 5, marking just 19 days with the organization. The Brewers will be the fourth organization White will join since making his major league debut in 2020.

White’s History

White was a second-round selection by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. By 2018 he was the Dodgers’ No. 4 prospect after his success in the minor leagues. He made his major league debut for the Dodgers in 2020. He allowed just one hit, no runs and two strikeouts in three outings that year.

In 2021 White was up and down from the minors. He managed to be a serviceable reliever for the Dodgers that season. In 21 games, which included four starts, he pitched 46 2/3 innings. He allowed a 3.66 ERA and struck out 49 batters as a major leaguer.

In 2022 his time with the Dodgers would come to an end. After appearing in 15 games, and starting 10, White had a 3.70 ERA. The Dodgers traded White to the Blue Jays in exchange for Nick Frasso and Moises Brito.

As a Dodger White finished with 38 outings and owned a 3.58 ERA in 105 2/3 innings. Following his Dodgers tenure, with Blue Jays he made 24 appearances. He made eight starts and held a 7.26 ERA. He had a 1.69 WHIP and 50 strikeouts across 65 2/3 innings.

White allowed seven runs in just 5 1/3 innings with the Giants.

Brewers Needed Bullpen Help

The Brewers bullpen has been taxed early in the years and the Giants were able to get something out of White as a result. The Brewers have struggled to get their starting pitchers deep into games. They are also dealing with several pitching injuries. As a result, they will be using their league-leading tenth different starting pitcher on May 10, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg.

White might have a role early in the Brewers bullpen. The Brewers are already without All-Star closer Devin Williams. His injury has put the load of the ninth inning on various players. The Brewers already have had five different players record a save this season.

White could be a temporary solution in the Brewers bullpen with a long stretch of games coming. They may just need an arm for a few days before potentially moving him. However, White does have experience as a starter and the Brewers also have several starters injured.

The Brewers have three starters from their ideal starting rotation injured, according to MLB.com. Jakob Junis is on the 60-day injured list. Wade Miley will miss the rest of the season after UCL surgery. DL Hall is out with a knee sprain.

Hall was scheduled to throw his third bullpen on May 10 and might return soon. White could make a start for the Brewers if needed. Additionally, the Brewers ace Freddy Peralta is currently serving a five-game suspension as well.