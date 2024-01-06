Clause in Robbie Ray’s Contract Helped in Giants-Mariners Trade

The San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners helped heat up MLB’s hot stove on January 5 with a three-player trade. It included former American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray being sent to the Bay in exchange for outfielder Mitch Haniger and pitcher Anthony DeSclafani.

The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly noted that this was a “cash neutral” trade, meaning neither team would be taking a payroll hit. But if they tried to pull off this deal just a few days earlier, there would’ve been an extra roadblock to get through.

After winning the 2021 AL Cy Young Award with the Toronto Blue Jays, Ray hit free agency. He eventually landed in Seattle by signing a five-year, $115 million deal. Baggarly reported the following about the details of Ray’s contract by saying, “Interestingly, Robbie Ray had a no-trade clause in 2022-23 that converted to a $1 million trade assignment bonus in 2024. Jerry DiPoto made it four whole days into 2024 before trading him! Such restraint!”

If Seattle and San Francisco tried to make a trade before January, they would’ve needed Ray’s approval for the deal to be completed. But now that it’s officially 2024, that permission is no longer needed.

It’s worth noting that there’s another wrinkle in Ray’s contract. According to Spotrac, the southpaw has a player opt-out following the 2024 season. So, if he goes through the upcoming season and is unhappy, he can re-enter free agency as a 33-year-0ld.

Robbie Ray Getting a Fresh Start After Tough 2023

Ray’s tenure in the Pacific Northwest was the definition of up-and-down. He went 12-12 with a 3.71 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 212 strikeouts in 189 innings during the 2022 campaign. His performance in 2023 was much more abbreviated, though.

The left-hander made his first start of the year on March 31, 2023, against the Cleveland Guardians. He lasted just 3.1 innings while allowing five runs (three earned), four hits, five walks and three strikeouts. That ended up being his only start of the season and the final one of his Mariners tenure.

Ray hit the injured list with a forearm injury and eventually underwent Tommy John surgery, ending his season. He also won’t be ready for the start of 2024, as the recovery time is typically 14-16 months.

Giants Still Pursuing Free-Agent Pitching

While San Francisco’s acquisition of Ray is good for the rotation, help is still needed for the beginning of the 2024 season. Since this was a “cash neutral” trade that didn’t lead to any additional payroll hit, the Giants can continue their previous pursuits for roster additions.

That includes being engaged with the top starting pitchers currently on the free-agent market. San Francisco has been connected to reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. However, they were also named as a potential finalist for Japanese hurler Shōta Imanaga on January 5 by Jim Bowden of CBS Sports and MLB Network.

San Francisco obviously has competition for Imanaga. Bowden also mentioned the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs as teams who have made it to the final round for the starting pitcher.

It won’t be a cheap acquisition. On November 6, MLB Trade Rumors predicted Imanaga would land a five-year, $85 million contract. Now that he’s nearing a decision, that final number could surpass $100 million, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.