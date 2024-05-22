Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends $19 Million 3-Time All-Star to Giants

The San Francisco Giants were one of the most aggressive teams in MLB this offseason, spending more than $211 million to add a slew of premier free agents.

But as those additions have struggled, the team has a losing record in the competitive National League West and now they are set to be without their most expensive addition, outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, for the rest of the season.

With Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladirim Guerrero Jr. potentially on the trading block, though, the Giants might have the chance to swing a trade that adds some pop to their batting order while shifting a replacement to Lee’s outfield spot. Zachary Rymer outlined a proposal for Bleacher Report that would see the Giants land Guerrero Jr. in exchange for infield prospect Bryce Eldrige and cash considerations, giving the team the ability to shift current first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. to the outfield.

“Wade can play the outfield in addition to first base, however, and that’s where the Giants are a man down following Jung Hoo Lee’s season-ending shoulder surgery,” Rymer noted. “Plus, any team that would challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers needs to be as strong on offense as possible. To this end, re-teaming Guerrero with Matt Chapman along with Wade, Jorge Soler and (when healthy) Michael Conforto would at least help close the gap.”

The Toronto Blue Jays Are Open to Trading Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a Team Like the San Francisco Giants

Guerrero Jr. seems at least under consideration to be traded away by the Blue Jays, particularly after MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that the team had been shopping him along with superstar counterpart Bo Bichette.

“I don’t think they’re opposed to it,” an anonymous executive told Feinsand of the Blue Jays openness to trading Guerrero Jr. and Bichette. “They’ve talked to teams about it. The asks are ridiculous, but I think they’re going to try to retool a lot, and using those guys to get pieces may be the way to do it.”

Rymer’s proposed package of Eldrige and cash might not fulfill the Blue Jays’ requirements of “ridiculous,” but if trade discussions continue into the middle of the season, it’s possible that Toronto’s asking price will come down and Eldrige does rank within the top-100 of all MLB prospects.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has Mixed Trade Value for the San Francisco Giants

It’s hard to say just how coveted Guerrero Jr. might be or what his trade market really is. In six MLB seasons, he’s a three-time All-Star, was a Silver Slugger in 2021, a Gold Glove Award winner in 2022 and has received MVP Award votes in two different seasons. He has career slash marks of .280/.356/.484.

He’s earning $19.9 million this season and is set for another year of club control before potentially being in line for a lucrative long-term deal the following season.

But his numbers are down so far this year and one thing that might push the Blue Jays to trade him away is wariness to commit for the long term. He’s slashing just .286/.381/.394 with only four home runs so far this season as the Blue Jays sit in last place in the American League East.

“Though his bat has mostly remained functional since that epic 2021 season, we’re talking a good-not-great .800 OPS and 7.0 rWAR,” Rymer noted. “The latter ties him for 66th among all position players, which isn’t the best look in light of his $19.9 million salary.”