Blake Snell Predicted to Sign With Mariners Should They Backload Contract

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell has been tied to numerous teams this offseason, from the New York Yankees to the Los Angeles Angels. But there is also a compelling path for the southpaw to sign with his hometown team.

Writing for ESPN, David Schoenfield predicted that the Seattle Mariners might get creative with their financials and make the necessary room to add the most coveted pitcher left on the market.

“While the Mariners cry poor, their payroll remains about $8 million below last year’s — and Snell wants to pitch for his hometown team,” Schoenfield reported. “They’ll have to go higher than last year’s payrolls — god forbid — but they can backload Snell’s contract and give him a lower salary for 2024.”

Bob Nightengale of USA Today has reported that Snell turned down a six-year, $150 million offer from the Yankees and is seeking a nine-year, $270 million deal instead. That asking price would stretch any payroll, but Schoenfield added that the Mariners have made some future room with their offseason moves to date and are now due for a marquee addition.

“All president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has done so far is essentially shuffle around players and salaries without improving the team,” he noted. “He has at least created a little more flexibility for future payrolls with the Robbie Ray-for-Mitch Haniger / Anthony DeSclafani trade.”

But perhaps the most compelling reason to believe Snell is headed to the Mariners is his outspoken affinity for Seattle, the city where he was born.

Adding Blake Snell Would Give Mariners Playoff-Caliber Rotation

The Mariners have one of the best young players in MLB in centerfielder Julio Rodríguez. But after winning 22 of 25 games going into the All-Star break last season, a surprising collapse saw the team miss the playoffs.

Adding Snell to a rotation that is already one of the team’s strengths could be the difference in 2024 and set the team up for a deep run.

A pitching staff that maintained the third-lowest ERA in MLB last year to go along with the eighth most strikeouts was headlined by Luis Castillo, Georgey Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller. Snell, as outstanding as he is, might end up as MLB’s best number-two starter in a role behind Castillo, who hurled for a 3.34 ERA and 219 strikeouts in a dependable 33 starts last season.

Blake Snell in No Rush to Reveal 2024 MLB Team

As he searches for a contract worth more than $250 million, Snell may wait until the end of the offseason to get it.

“Could be a while,” MLB insider Jon Heyman reported. “I still think there will be a big deal out there for Snell at some point. He’s obviously patient… Right now, they’re all kind of waiting patiently.”

The fact that Snell has gone unsigned for this long suggests that he’s confident his career accomplishments will earn him a major deal. In a bid to reach the World Series in 2024, his hometown team might be the one to offer it.

“Snell is happy with where he is currently in contract negotiations, which implies that Snell believes he will earn a big contract before the start of the 2024 season,” Jon Hoefling wrote for USA Today. “Snell’s status as a two-time Cy Young winner should ensure Snell a solid deal eventually.”