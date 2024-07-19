Mariners Trade Proposal Sends $50 Million Slugger to Seattle in 3-Player Swap

The Seattle Mariners need roster upgrades ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. While their pitching staff has been among the best in baseball this season, the offense has struggled. Could Seattle find a way to land Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. to provide a lineup boost?

Steve Perrault discussed potential trade packages for Robert during a July 18 Bleacher Report live stream. Here’s what he cooked up to send the right-handed slugger to the Pacific Northwest:

Mariners receive: center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

White Sox receive: shortstop/second baseman Colt Emerson and starting pitcher Bryce Miller

MLB.com has ranked Emerson as Seattle’s third-best prospect. He’s currently in Single-A and is hitting .287/.434/.426 in 101 games. Miller is in his second big-league season for the Mariners. The hurler has posted a 7-7 record with a 3.63 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 109 innings.

Robert has been limited to 43 games this season as teams return from the All-Star break on July 19. He’s slashing .236/.313/.491 with 11 home runs, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored and 11 steals in 179 plate appearances.

How Would Robert Fit in with the Mariners?

At first glance, Robert isn’t a perfect fit for the Mariners. The 26-year-old has only played center field since debuting with Chicago during the 2020 season. He also won a Gold Glove Award during his rookie campaign. However, Seattle has homegrown star Julio Rodriguez entrenched as the club’s starting center fielder. According to FanGraphs’ Roster Resource, Victor Robles and Luke Raley are also part of the Mariners’ starting outfield.

There is some worry across baseball regarding Robert’s injury history, which could impact his trade value. The White Sox might hold onto him until at least the winter to maximize any potential return they receive for the slugger. Heading to Seattle and not playing center field might keep him healthier in the long run, though. That could mean moving to a corner outfield spot or taking over duties as the primary designated hitter.

Heading out of the All-Star break, the Mariners’ 95 wRC+ as a team ranks 21st in baseball, per FanGraphs. Seattle’s outfield has combined to produce a 95 wRC+. That number is down at 91 for designated hitter.

Robert is fresh off a 2023 campaign in which he won a Silver Slugger Award while setting new career-high marks for home runs (38) and RBI (80). He’s in the second-to-last season of a six-year, $50 million deal. That contract also includes a pair of $20 million club options for 2026 and 2027, per Spotrac.

Mariners Are Trying to Do Something They Haven’t Done Since 2001

The Mariners haven’t won a division title since their record-setting 116-win campaign in 2001. They’ve qualified for the postseason just once since then, which happened in 2022. Returning from the All-Star break as a first-place team with a one-game lead is certainly an unfamiliar position for them as an organization.

Seattle’s first series of the second half is a three-game set on the road against the Houston Astros. This will be an important test for manager Scott Servais’ club coming out of the break with less than two weeks before the deadline.

There needs to be an offensive upgrade in Seattle for the stretch run. They have been linked to various hitters, including first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette and third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Based on his current defensive position, Robert might not seem like a perfect fit for the Mariners. However, Seattle’s actions ahead of the trade deadline will depend on how the market for hitters takes shape throughout the rest of July. If acquiring Robert is the best way for the club to get a much-needed offensive boost, they’ll figure out how to fit him into the lineup regularly.