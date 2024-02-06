Tampa Bay Rays Bolster Bullpen With Signing Of Former Astro Phil Maton

T

he Tampa Bay Rays stayed busy on February 5, adding an significant weapon to their bullpen in free agent reliever Phil Maton. The Rays and Maton agreed on a one year $ 6.5 million deal with a 2025 club option. If the option is exercised, the total value of the deal would be $14 million, according to MLB Insider, Robert Murray.

In 2023, Maton posted a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances. While being one of Houston’s most trusted arms he struck out 74 batters and added 10 holds to his resume. He also held opponents to a career low .207 batting average.

What Maton Brings to the Table

During his stint with the Astros, Maton thrived in the postseason. In 20 playoff games, he has posted a microscopic 0.83 ERA. The Paducah, Kentucky native has also struck out 22 batters and held opponents to a .149 batting average. If the Rays return to the playoffs, they will need that version of Maton.

Due to his success in high-leverage situations, Maton became one of Houston’s most used arms. For a Rays team that has high expectations, Maton brings valuable experience. He also knows what it takes to win a championship, having won a World Series title with Houston in 2022.

How Phil Maton Fits Into the Rays Bullpen

With Maton in the mix, the Rays bullpen has gotten even better. Manager Kevin Cash can now choose between Maton, Pete Fairbanks, Jason Adam, and Shawn Armstrong late in games. That group should help the Rays get plenty of wins.

Additionally, Maton can slot in wherever needed. The 30-year-old has recorded two saves and 46 holds in his career. Over the last two seasons, he has taken his game to another level, finishing with an ERA under 4.00. That is something he never accomplished with the Padres or Guardians.

As Maton begins his Rays career, consistency will be critical. Because of how deep the Rays bullpen there will be less pressure on him. That should allow Tampa Bay to use Maton in spots where he can maximize his stuff.

What has led to Maton’s Success

While Maton doesn’t overpower hitters with speed, his off-speed pitches have given opponents headaches. Last season, his curveball and sweeper accounted for two-thirds of his total usage. For the first time in Maton’s career, his curveball not his fastball was his most-used pitch.

Due to his changes, Maton produced low exit velocities and hard-hit rates. He also kept the ball in the ballpark, only allowing six home runs. During the 2022 campaign, Maton allowed 10 home runs, which tied his career high.

With spring training only weeks away, the Rays bullpen is expected to be one of the best in the American League. In 2023, they ranked second in WHIP with a 1.19. They also finished in the top five in strikeouts with 657 and held opponents to a .223 batting average.

As the 30-year-old adjusts to a new team and city, Maton should often hear his name called upon often. The Rays have not been afraid to have multiple players save games, meaning Maton could get some save opportunities. Regardless of his role, the Rays bullpen is now deeper.