Report: Wander Franco Arrested Amid Investigation Into Relationships With Minors

Several news reports have indicated that Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been arrested and detained as an investigation into his alleged relationships with minors develops.

“Franco was arrested … in his native Dominican Republic after being interviewed by prosecutors investigating him for alleged inappropriate relationships with minors,” according to ESPN. “At least two people have filed legal action against Franco, who also is under investigation for allegedly having a relationship with a third minor, sources told ESPN, although there has been no formal complaint to authorities from the third girl.”

Franco was reportedly detained after he failed to appear for a meeting with a Dominican prosecutor, which was requested on December 28. ESPN reported that the police had visited two of Franco’s properties in his hometown of Baní in search of him shortly before requesting that appearance, but could not find him.

Franco is expected to remain detained in the Dominican Republic as the investigation continues, with MLB insider Héctor Gómez reporting that he will appear in front of a judge in the coming days.

On wednesday, Wander Franco will be taken in front of a judge to be arraigned, according to lawyer @FelixPortes the prosecutors are expected to ask for wander to remain in Jail with no bail as the process continues. https://t.co/I8ChB4oLVh — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) January 1, 2024

An All-Star Season Interrupted By Investigation

Franco, a 22-year-old shortstop for the Rays, was in the middle of an electrifying campaign on the field when the investigation began.

Through 112 games, he was batting .281/.344/.475 with 30 stolen bases and 17 home runs and was selected as a reserve for the American League All-Star team. But after playing a final game on August 12, viral social media posts tied Franco to inappropriate relationships with a minor.

Shortly afterward, he was placed on leave as part of MLB’s domestic violence, sexual asset and child abuse policy as authorities in the Dominican Republic launched an investigation.

“Wander Franco’s future with the Rays remains uncertain as he was shifted … to administrative leave by Major League Baseball while multiple investigations continue into allegations of inappropriate relationships with one or more minors,” the Tampa Bay Times reported on August 22.

Franco has not issued a public comment since the beginning of the investigation, but he denied the allegations in an Instagram Live post filmed in the Rays clubhouse before their game on August 13.

“They say I’m in public with a little girl, that I’m running around with a minor,” Franco said in Spanish. “They don’t know what they’re talking about.”

The Rays have not issued a public comment on the matter since initially supporting MLB’s decision to place Franco on leave.

Moving Away From a Face of the Franchise

As Franco’s future remains uncertain amid the allegations and investigation, the Rays have had to move forward on the field.

In August, they quickly distanced themselves from a young player whose talents on the field were making him the face of a surging franchise, removing advertising and merchandise with his likeness from Tropicana Field.

Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million contract with the Rays in 2021. Following his placement on leave, the Rays slotted in Taylor Walls at shortstop. Walls may not be ready for Opening Day, however, as he recovers from offseason hip surgery.