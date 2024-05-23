Rangers’ Chris Kreider Criticizes Ice Conditions in Game 1 Loss to Panthers

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider was not a fan of the ice conditions at Madison Square Garden on May 22.

The Rangers hosted the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals on May 22, and it was Florida who took the opening game by a score of 3-0. However, Kreider was not happy with the ice conditions and felt like it impacted the game.

"This is not an excuse at all because we're both playing on the same ice. But the ice wasn't the best. But that's gonna be the case at this time of year. They put everything behind us and they went to work" – Chris Kreider pic.twitter.com/BH3gdqs7Jv — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) May 23, 2024

“Sorry for saying, like this is not an excuse at all, because we’re both playing on the same ice, but the ice wasn’t the best. but that’s going to be the case at this time of year. That’s going to be the case when you’re playing warmer months, it’s warmer outside, there’s a lot of people in the building,” Kreider said to the media.

“The fact it’s playoff hockey, everything has to be simple, they put everything behind us and went to work. We didn’t do it enough and even when we did, we were disjointed with out forecheck. Talk about not moving pucks up the ice quick enough, just playing simple, quick hockey, giving ourselves an opportunity to roll our lines, to roll our forecheck, it wasn’t there nearly enough tonight.”

Although Kreider thought the ice played a role in the game, he also knows the Rangers did not have their best effort in Game 1.

Fans Blast Kreider for Blaming the Ice

After Kreider criticized the ice conditions at MSG, NHL fans took aim at the forward for trying to use it as an excuse for New York’s poor performance in Game 1.

That was definitely an excuse lmao — slapshot.eth (@Puckefeller) May 23, 2024

“Ohhh Cmonnn with this nonsense. You’re better than that Kreider. So now they’ve embarrassed themselves from the puck drop, to the postgame tonight. Figure it out quick fellas,” another fan wrote.

“We’re really blaming the ice now? Unbelievable,” another fan added.

NHL fans weren’t happy with Kreider’s comments as they feel like the condition of the ice shouldn’t have been used as an excuse as the Panthers played fine on it.

“Not crazy for the excuse because it’s the same for all teams,” a fan wrote.

“lol man that is one pathetic excuse,” a fan added.

It was an interesting comment from Kreider which fans weren’t happy about. In Game 1, the forward was -2 and had 2 shots on goal in 19:39 of ice time.

Rangers Turn Attention to Game 2

After a disappointing performance in Game 1, New York will be turning their attention to Game 2 on May 24.

New York will have a chance to even up the series at home on May 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. The Rangers are focused on playing much better and evening up the series before they go on the road for Games 3 and 4 in Florida.

“They play a pretty smart, simple game,” Rangers captain Jacob Trouba said, via NHL.com. “[They] don’t turn many pucks over and do a good job of gaining the zone, getting pucks deep and getting in on the forecheck. I think we got to do the same. I think that’s the kind of game that’s going to be played. … I’m sure we’ll go back and look at it and make some adjustments for next game. … It is one game. Come back and bring a better game in Game 2 and even this thing up.”

The full Eastern Conference schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Panthers 3, Rangers 0

Game 2: Panthers at Rangers — May 24, 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Game 3: Rangers at Panthers — May 26, 3 p.m. Eastern time.

Game 4: Rangers at Panthers — May 28, 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Game 5 (if necessary): Panthers at Rangers — May 30, 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Game 6 (if necessary): Rangers at Panthers — June 1, 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Game 7 (if necessary): Panthers at Rangers — June 3, 8 p.m. Eastern time.