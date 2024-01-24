Nationals Take $5 Million Risk on Up-And-Down Slugger

With spring training just weeks away, the Washington Nationals have signed up-and-down slugger Joey Gallo to a one-year deal, according to The Washington Post’s Andrew Golden. The deal is will pay the outfielder $5 million with an additional $1 million in performance bonuses.

Gallo made his MLB debut for the Texas Rangers in 2015, quickly making a name for himself as a big hitter, if unreliable. In seven years with the Rangers, Gallo recorded 145 home runs in 568 games and earned two All-Star nods (2019 and 2021), but his inconsistency meant his overall batting average was just .211 with a strikeout rate well above league average.

In 2022, Gallo spoke to Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media about his strikeout-heavy plate appearances, commenting “I’ve been a Three True Outcomes player my whole life.”

“It took a while for people to understand the player I am in Texas,” Gallo said. “Early on, I was the No. 1 prospect, but I struck out a lot. I was a strange player. But Rangers fans started to understand, ‘OK, this guy strikes out, but he hits homers, he plays good defense, he’s a good person.’ Rangers fans came to understand that.”

At the 2021 trade deadline, Gallo was traded to the New York Yankees, and it quickly became clear that his unique batting style wasn’t translating. He slashed .159/.291/.368 with 25 home runs in 140 games in New York, before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 and becoming a free agent at the end of the season.

Last offseason, Gallo signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Minnesota Twins. Despite recording a batting average of just .177 in 111 games and leading the team in strikeouts (142) in 2023, Gallo posted 21 home runs, ranking second overall on the Twins roster.

Inside Gallo’s Deal With the Nationals

On January 23, Gallo agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with the Nationals, according to Golden. The contract includes an additional $1 million in performance bonuses and will become official once Gallo passes a physical.

Another Fresh Start

While signing Gallo after the up-and-down nature of his nine-season career would be a questionable decision for a contending team, the risk makes sense for the Nationals.

After the team’s 2019 World Series win, Washington entered an extensive rebuild, and there’s still very little to no chance of the Nationals contending in 2024. As such, a conservative deal for Gallo could work in their favor. If he performs well at the start of the season, the Nationals will likely be able to flip him for prospects at the deadline and continue their aggressive rebuild. If his performance continues to decline, they’re only $5 million out of pocket.

The Nationals are also in desperate need of a left-handed bat, which Gallo provides.

While Gallo’s controversial batting stats have often been the focus of discussion around his MLB career, his defensive talent is undeniable. With two Gold Glove Award wins (2020 and 2021), Gallo can offer a fierce presence in the outfield, even if his performance at the plate is questionable.

With his new deal, Washington will be Gallo’s fourth team since the 2021 deadline. If he’s able to get back to his Rangers-era stats, the risk will likely pay off for the Nationals. If not, this may just be Gallo’s last season in MLB.