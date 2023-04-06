NASCAR Focuses Solely on Racing With All-Star Race Format

The stage is set for the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The annual exhibition event with a $1 million prize will focus on racing instead of gimmicks.

Speedway Motorsports President/CEO Marcus Smith, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., and NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell appeared on “NASCAR Race Hub” on April 6 and answered a question that has lingered since the initial announcement that the All-Star Race would take place at the historic track.

There will be four main races that make up the Cup Series All-Star schedule. Two, 60-lap heat races will take place on Saturday, May 20. The first heat race will determine the inside row while the second heat race will determine the outside row.

The All-Star Open will kick off the action on Sunday, May 21. The drivers that don’t have guaranteed spots in the All-Star Race will battle over 100 laps. The top-two finishers will each move on to the All-Star Race, as will the winner of the fan vote.

The All-Star Race will cap off the weekend. The Cup Series drivers with secure spots will face off over the course of 200 laps at North Wilkesboro Speedway. There will be a competition break around Lap 100.

In terms of tires, the teams will have four total sets of sticker tires. They will start on one set, and they will have three additional sets in the pits. However, they can only use one set of sticker tires after the competition break.

A Beloved Competition Returns for All-Star Weekend

How will NASCAR determine the starting lineups for the two heat races and the All-Star Open? The answer is the return of a beloved competition that focuses on the underrated heroes of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The pit crew challenge is back, and it will play a pivotal role in the weekend. This event will unfold on Friday, March 19, as the crews complete a four-tire stop (no fuel). Timing lines will be established one box behind and one box ahead of the designated pit box. These times will be the sole factor that determines where each driver lines up.

“This format has an old-school, short-track feel to it — just like it should be for a return to North Wilkesboro,” Smith said in a press release. “Dale Jr. had some fantastic ideas and it was fun to work with him alongside NASCAR to pull this all together.

“I’m thankful for Dale’s passion for this entire project and I think we’ve landed on something that both the fans in the stands and those watching on television will absolutely love. We want everyone after the race to smile and say ‘Wow, that was fun!’”

Nearly 2 Dozen Drivers Have Secure Spots

NASCAR has a simple formula for determining which drivers have secure spots in the All-Star Race. There are three main factors that play a role in determining eligibility.

The first way to reach the All-Star Race is to win a points-paying event. Drivers that have done so since the start of the 2022 season already have a spot secure in one of the two heat races.

Spots are also available for past Cup Series champions, such as Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski. Full-time drivers who are previous All-Star Race winners are also eligible to compete. This includes Ryan Blaney, who won the 2022 event at Texas Motor Speedway.

There are 22 drivers that have secured their spots in the All-Star Race by checking one of these boxes. The list includes Christopher Bell, Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Truex, and Bubba Wallace.