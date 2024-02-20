Alex Bowman Happy For Hendrick, Bested By Byron at Daytona

When William Byron crossed the finish line at the end of the Daytona 500, he wasn’t sure if he had won NASCAR’s Super Bowl. Team owner Rick Hendrick knew one of his cars had won, but he wasn’t sure which driver he would be celebrating with in victory lane.

The caution flag came out at the start of the final lap, which froze the running order. Officials quickly determined that it was indeed Byron who finished ahead of teammate Alex Bowman to win the 66th edition of the Great American Race.

The victory was something out of a Disney movie. The 26-year-old kid that grew up playing video games gave Mr. Hendrick his 9th Daytona 500 win, which tied Petty Enterprises for the most in history. Because of the weather delay moving the race to Monday, it was exactly 40 years ago to the day that Hendrick made its first NASCAR Cup Series start.

For the first time in a decade, Rick Hendrick is back in Victory Lane as a #Daytona500 winner 🏆 💭 "It's the best I've ever seen it, and it's so good to see all the drivers celebrate with William." Heck of a way to celebrate the 40th anniversary of @TeamHendrick, huh? pic.twitter.com/F2GQU3Tfy1 — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) February 20, 2024

“I’m telling you, you couldn’t write the script any better,” Hendrick told Fox Sports. “The 24 in 24. When we think about coming down here the first time, we didn’t think we should be here. We felt so out of place. And to win this on the 40th anniversary, to the day, tying the record now, it’s awesome.”

It was a storybook ending, for sure. That is, unless your name is Alex Bowman.

Bowman was on the wrong end of the one-two finish for Hendrick. If this were any other race, the sting might not be as severe. This was the Daytona 500 though. Bowman was unable to seize the opportunity, but he did not sound like a driver that just had his heart ripped out of his chest.

“We had a shot at it, and that’s all you can ask for at these speedway races,” Bowman told FOX reporter Regan Smith after the race. “Happy for William. Wish it was us. But still a great day for Hendrick Motorsports. I’m not salty at all. To be that close to a Daytona 500 win is a little heartbreaking, for sure. But it’s much worse to not have a shot at all at it, right?”

Towing the company line is a solid play for Bowman, who is the lowest driver on the totem pole at Hendrick. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are champions, and arguably the two most popular drivers in the sport. Byron won a series-high 6 races last season, and is now a Daytona 500 winner.

Dammit. So close 🙃 — Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) February 20, 2024

Though it seems like an afterthought, the race win also secured a playoff spot for Byron. It’s just salt in the wound for Bowman, who is desperately seeking a bounce back season after missing the playoffs last year.

Bowman 2023 Season Struggles

Bowman failed to win a race last season, even though he missed three races due to a back injury. Still, he had just four top-5 finishes and led a grand total of 89 laps in 33 races. His 17.2 average finishing position was the worst since he joined Hendrick as a full-time driver.

The 2023 season was the most frustrating of Bowman’s Cup career, but he is ready for a reset. His 20th place result in the championship standings were a reflection of missed opportunities and the team’s failure to execute. There is chemistry and familiarity within the 48 team, with Crew Chief Blake Harris returning to call the shots.

It has been nearly two full years since Bowman has been to victory lane. That last win at Las Vegas on March 6, 2022 puts his winless streak at 63 races. Bowman’s contract with Hendrick runs through the 2026 season, so while there is concern with performance, his job is not in jeopardy.

The Road Ahead Looks Bright

The good news for Bowman is that he can build on this momentum early in the season. Looking at the next 10 races, he has won at four (Las Vegas, Richmond, Martinsville, Dover) of those tracks. While he may not have the pedigree and accolades that his teammates possess, he has the same equipment and resources at his disposal.

A Daytona 500 win certainly would have Bowman in a different light heading into the race next weekend at Atlanta, but this should serve as motivation and a confidence booster for the driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet. Bowman is a 3-time Daytona 500 pole sitter, and has started on the front row 6 times. He has seven career Cup victories.

The streak will end, it’s just a matter of when. The nightmares of this runner-up result may take a bit longer to subside.