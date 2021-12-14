Ally Racing Unveils Bold, New Scheme for the No. 48

Ally Racing has just revealed a big change for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Alex Bowman‘s primary partner has revealed the scheme that he will run during his second year in the No. 48, which will be markedly different than his previous options.

The partner teased the reveal on Monday, December 13, and mentioned “later this week” as the tentative announcement date. However, Ally Racing did not hold back. The partner dropped the new scheme on Tuesday, December 14, with a flashy video and revealed that Bowman will have a white base for his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

The new colors of the #Ally48 are here! 😎 Who else is excited to see this scheme on the track in 2022? pic.twitter.com/e6Css3HgKG — Ally Racing (@allyracing) December 14, 2021

This updated scheme features some other noticeable differences beyond the major color change. For example, the No. 48 will move to the front of the door as part of NASCAR’s change for the 2022 Cup Series season, which opens up room for the word “ally” in large letters.

Additionally, the stripes that have become synonymous with the No. 48 all primarily rest on the hood and front fenders. There are some smaller stripes near the rear of the stock car, but Ally Racing opted for a largely clean look.

Bowman primarily ran a scheme with a purple base during the 2021 campaign in which he reached Victory Lane four separate times and returned to the playoffs. Now he will try to surpass his career-best year while embracing the Next Gen era of NASCAR.

Ally Racing Has Remained a Key Partner Both On & off the Track

The unveiling of the new scheme continues a partnership between Bowman and Ally Racing that has reaped benefits both on and off the track. The two parties have reached Victory Lane four times together, and they have also provided support to animals in need.

A key factor in this partnership is a pledge that Ally Financial made ahead of the 2021 season. The company said that it would donate $1,000 to Best Friends Animal Society-affiliated shelters in race markets during the 2021 season with Bowman matching the donation.

Additionally, Ally Financial pledged to increase the total amount donated to $10,000 for every race that Bowman won. He reached Victory Lane at Richmond, Dover, Pocono, and Martinsville, securing massive donations for animal shelters in those markets.

“It’s been awesome,” Bowman told Heavy during an interview on September 14. “Working with Ally has been so much fun. Obviously, partnering with Best Friends and donating to a shelter at every race track that we go to is cool. It’s just neat to have a partner like Ally that’s passionate about similar things to what I’m passionate about.”

The Previous Driver of the No. 48 Had a Lighter Scheme

Bowman won’t be the first Ally Racing partner to showcase a lighter scheme. Seven-time Jimmie Johnson also did so during his final race in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, his version of the stock car featured a silver base with some safety yellow numbers.

Johnson also ran a scheme during the 2020 season that featured a white base during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 25, 2020. This design featured a white hood and grille area, but the purple and pink Ally Racing colors dominated the rear of the vehicle.

While Johnson’s No. 48 schemes at Texas Motor Speedway, the Daytona Road Course, Dover International Speedway, and other tracks incorporated white bases, there was one factor that remained the same. He always had the safety yellow numbers on his doors and roof. Bowman’s scheme stands out on its own with the bright purple numbers.

READ NEXT: Kaulig Racing Unveils Star-Studded Cup Series Lineup