Alon Day & Justin Allgaier’s Dangerous Collision in Chicago

The Chicago Street Race in the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are back for the second year.

For Alon Day, a four-time EURONascar champion who is looking for an American seat next year in one of the three NASCAR series, coming to Chicago to drive for Alpha Prime Racing in the Xfinity Series was going to be a big step in the right direction.

However, on July 6, Day crashed out in free practice in a dangerous collision with Justin Allgaier. The crash ended his chances towards a race, and potentially, an opportunity to show what he can do on an American track. Due to the lack of a backup car, Day will not participate in the race.

The Crash Between Allgaier & Day

It bears saying that all drivers involved in the crash were okay. The crash, while devastating, ended in only two decimated cars but no lasting injuries.

The crash came during the Xfinity Series practice session, under a yellow caution flag. Justin Allgaier had collided with a tire barrier and soon found himself stationary on track for 21 seconds. Day, who had not been aware of Allgaier, rammed into the backend of his car during a flying lap.

Day hasn’t driven in the Xfinity Series since 2016 and had no practice time with the car, crew chief or team before this practice session. Street tracks are notoriously tricky to navigate and pressed for space. Day should have been told by his crew chief/team about the yellow caution (which would necessitate him to slow down) and of Allgaier stationary on track. This communication breakdown was beyond dangerous and thankfully ended in no lasting injuries.

Allgaier, in contrast, knew that other cars were still on track, and due to his position, knew he was vulnerable until he had the space and timing to right the vehicle.

“My guys were giving me an update on how many cars were still coming. So I knew there were cars still coming that’s why I didn’t reverse out of the tire barrier. At that moment it’s kind of a really bad, vulnerable spot. I didn’t want to reverse, unfortunately, there are people in that corner, that’s right in front of the spotters’ stand,” Allgaier said, of the crash.

The Aftermath of the Crash

The crash ended in two totalled cars. However, Allgaier will be able to run in Chicago, because JR Motorsports had a backup car. Alpha Prime Racing, a smaller outfit, does not.

“I’m disappointed, I know that ended his weekend, the last thing he wants to do is hit me, right? That’s not what he wants to do it’s just a lack of communication, unfortunately. Probably took a racecar that was maybe fixable and took it out of the race, it definitely took them out of the race. At least we have a backup car we’ll be able to work on our stuff and get better, but just hate that we put our guys behind that far starting the weekend it’s not ideal,” Allgaier said.

Day has expressed his interest in the American series, and how he perceives it to be the next step in his career. The Chicago race, one that would fit right into his repertoire as a road course specialist, was the perfect opportunity to drive in front of American teams who have seats to fill. Day doesn’t yet have any further American race appearances lined up, and it was a big moment for him to appear in the Chicago race.

Has this lack of presence scuppered his chances of showcasing his potential for the American audience? He’s already won four EURONascar championships, so it’s hard to believe he still has to prove his worth to teams, but without contract negotiations on the horizon, that seems to be the case.

It’s a disappointing (and dangerous) outcome to what was shaping up to be an exciting, important race weekend for Day.