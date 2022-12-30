Alpha Prime Racing Adds ARCA East Championship Contender

Alpha Prime Racing has added another driver for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The team has joined forces with Leland Honeyman Jr. for a limited schedule.

APR teased the news on December 29 and then officially announced it the following day. The team issued a press release and confirmed that the 17-year-old will make select starts in the No. 45 Chevrolet Camaro. APR will provide details about his full schedule and sponsor lineup in the future.

OFFICIAL: Help us in welcoming @Lelandhoneymnjr to Alpha Prime Racing! Leland will pilot the No. 45 for select races throughout the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/N9ij6716Gy — Alpha Prime Racing (@TeamAlphaPrime) December 30, 2022

“I’m super excited to be a part of the Alpha Prime Racing roster in 2023,” Honeyman said in a press release. “It’s amazing to be stepping into one of the top levels of NASCAR and I’m truly grateful for this opportunity.

“I can’t thank Team Dillion Management, Tommy Joe, and his team enough for believing in me. This is the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m ready to get to work and see where we can go together.”

Honeyman Spent 2022 in the ARCA Menards Series East

The 2023 season will mark Honeyman’s debut in the Xfinity Series, but it will not be his first time in one of the three national NASCAR series. He made one Truck Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2022 while driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Honeyman primarily focused on ARCA competition. He drove full-time for Young’s Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series East and finished third in the championship standings after posting five top-10 finishes, three top-fives, and one pole award in the seven-race season.

Honeyman’s schedule also included three races in the ARCA Menards Series as the two series held their crossover events, the Sioux Chief Showdown. His best performance during these shootouts was a sixth-place finish at Iowa Speedway.

“What Leland was able to do in ARCA East last year was really impressive,” said APR President Tommy Joe Martins. “It’s even more impressive given his age. We see Leland as a young driver that can grow and develop with us not just this year but for years to come.”

Alpha Prime Racing Continues To Provide Opportunities

Since the official unveiling of Alpha Prime Racing in August 2021, the Tommy Joe Martins-led team has served as a spot where numerous drivers could have opportunities in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The 2022 season alone saw 11 drivers suit up in either the No. 44 or No. 45 entries. Martins and co-owner Caesar Bacarella both made starts, as did some experienced drivers in Josh Bilicki, Ryan Ellis, Kaz Grala, Stefan Parsons, and Andy Lally.

The team also provided opportunities for drivers trying to make their way through the ranks of stock car racing. Rajah Caruth (seven races), Howie DiSavino III (five races), and Julia Landauer (two races) all made their debuts in the Xfinity Series while driving for Alpha Prime Racing. Now Honeyman will join the list of drivers with this distinction during the 2023 season.

Sage Karam did not make his Xfinity Series debut with Alpha Prime Racing. However, he gained crucial experience. He entered the 2022 season with only four career Xfinity Series starts to his name — all with Jordan Anderson Racing. Karam added another seven to his resume with APR before closing out his schedule with two starts for Our Motorsports.