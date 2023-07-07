Atlanta’s Forecast Sets Up Potential Rain-Related Issues

Two of the top NASCAR series are in action on July 8-9 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. According to the forecast, there is a potential for thunderstorms to cause disruptions.

According to the Weather Channel, there is a 15 percent chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms during the day on July 8. This is when the Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers will be taking part in single-car qualifying.

The forecast then calls for a 36-40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms heading into the night. This is troublesome for the Xfinity Series considering that the race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET (USA).

Unbelievable. The rain is following us I swear from Chicago. "Monsoon Memories" 😛Headed in pouring rain from hotel to @ATLMotorSpdwy . I thought rain chance was practically nil.🤔 #DialedIn from track 7 to 10 p.m. ET tonight @SiriusXMNASCAR pic.twitter.com/oIkOOdvUyT — Claire B Lang (@ClaireBLang) July 7, 2023

The forecast for Sunday, July 9, is worse. There is a 50 percent chance of rain and severe thunderstorms during the day as fans and drivers head to the track. The forecast then calls for a 60 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms heading into the night as Atlanta hosts the Cup Series race (7 p.m. ET, USA).

The potential of rain has already led to one change. MBM Motorsports cited the weather as one of the reasons why the team decided to withdraw from the Xfinity Series race.

Rain Washed Out Multiple Sessions at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Summer races in Georgia deliver hectic battles in the heat. NASCAR also regularly faces weather-related issues as the full-time drivers attempt to qualify for the playoffs.

The 2022 season provided fitting examples. Rain washed out qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which led to NASCAR setting the starting order with its formula. Chase Elliott started from the pole with Ross Chastain next to him on the front row.

Earlier in the season, rain also washed out one day’s worth of action at the Georgia track. NASCAR responded by canceling qualifying for all three series and setting the starting lineups with its formula. This decision was made so that the drivers could get practice sessions at the reconfigured track.

The issues continued into 2023. Rain disrupted the spring weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway and led to the cancellation of Truck Series and Xfinity Series qualifying.

Any Track Time Will Benefit Xfinity & Cup Drivers

As a (mini) superspeedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway will not host any practice sessions regardless of the weather. The drivers will only take part in single-car qualifying, which will give them an updated feel for the track. Though it will be brief.

The two top series have competed at the reconfigured track three times — twice in 2022 and once so far in 2023. They have an idea of how the track handles, but some drivers have made comments about how they can’t approach Atlanta as they do Daytona or Talladega.

“Atlanta is still probably a moving target for everybody in general,” Todd Gilliland said ahead of the race weekend, per Ford Performance. “I think even the difference between the two races that we run at Atlanta. Going forward I feel like it’s something that we see at a place like Vegas, racing in the really cold, and then it’s usually hot when we go back.

“It’s usually the same thing here. You would think that the setup would be a little bit different and still probably evolving in a better way from the beginning of the year until now. I think, hopefully, our cars drive good. I think that’s the biggest thing as a driver at Atlanta. It’s not as much a superspeedway as one would think and at least from my eyes I think handling is still real important there.”