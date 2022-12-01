Austin Dillon & Kyle Busch Team Up for Offseason Race

The two Cup Series drivers at Richard Childress Racing are about to take part in some team bonding. Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon will join forces for an offseason endurance event in Texas.

Dillon dropped the news on December 1 ahead of the annual NASCAR Awards banquet. He said that he and Busch will head to Circuit of the Americas and each take shifts during the eight-hour World Racing League endurance race. They will try to complete the most laps while also learning how to work with each other.

“We’re getting to work this weekend together,” Dillon said on December 1. “We’re going to do some racing and have a little fun. The WRL race at COTA. So we’re gonna go out there and just sharpen up, get to race with each other.”

“He told me when we were doing our seat — because we run in the same car. It’s an eight-hour race when we take turns or whatever. His seat was the standard. So it’s like, ‘Okay, I better get used to this.’ So I had to figure out how to get the seat moved up because obviously, I’m shorter. But we have a slide bar, so it’s no big deal. But his steering location was the standard in the car.”

Dillon Previously Competed in This Endurance Race

The 2022 event does not mark the first time that Dillon has competed at COTA during the offseason. He also did so after the NASCAR Awards in 2021. He headed to the Texas track and shared the No. 3 Chevrolet with two other drivers.

Dillon, Tyler Reddick, and Kaz Grala all spent time behind the wheel during a dominant weekend. They started from the pole after posting the fastest lap in qualifying on Friday, December 3. They then went on to win the race on Saturday, December 4, over Automatic Racing.

The standout performance continued on Sunday, December 5. The No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet was the class of the 94-entry field as it took the checkered flag for the second time and secured a weekend sweep.

Dillon will now return to COTA with another opportunity to capture more wins. He will join forces with Busch this time as they control the purpose-built race car at the Texas road course.

Dillon Embraced the Addition of New Racers

The opportunity to work with Busch during an endurance event only provides another opportunity for some team-building. It also sets up what could be a pivotal season for Richard Childress Racing.

Dillon addressed the looming changes in the building during his media availability in Nashville. He explained that Busch is very persistent and that he “doesn’t take no for an answer.” Though he also noted that this is an essential thing as the team continues to stack talent.

Along with Busch, Richard Childress Racing will also have a new crew joining forces with Dillon. Keith Rodden will make the move from General Motors and return to the pit box. He will be the new leader for the No. 3 team while striving to secure more Cup Series wins.

“You can’t have enough racers when you’re building a race team and trying as an organization to be fast,” Dillon added. “So we’re filling the shop full of them. And we’ve got a huge asset and a two-time champion coming over.”