Busch Light Celebrates Kevin Harvick’s Final Season With Massive Giveaway

The 2023 Daytona 500 marks the start of Kevin Harvick’s final season in the Cup Series. Busch Light will celebrate his career with a $2 million giveaway.

Busch Light announced the news on January 13 with a press release. The company revealed that it will pay $2 million to one Harvick fan if the driver of the No. 4 wins the season-opening Daytona 500.

Fans interested in the prize will have to sign up at busch.com/winthepurse before the start of the Crown Jewel event. Registration began on January 13 and will continue through February 18.

The $2 million will either be paid out as a 40-year annuity at $50,000 per year or one-time at $1.1 million.

“There are so many factors that go into building a successful career like the one I’ve been blessed to have, but without a doubt, the support of my fans has been something I couldn’t have done it without,” Harvick said in a press release.

“Busch Light has always seen that, put fans first, and led the rallying cry. Now for my final race at Daytona, there’s really no better gesture than to let the ones who helped get me here share in the winnings. I’m grateful to Busch Light for stepping up and making that possible.”

Busch Has Long Been a Harvick Supporter

Harvick’s relationship with Anheuser-Busch has resulted in numerous trips to Victory Lane, as well as a championship. He spent several years representing Budweiser as his primary partner, both at Richard Childress Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing.

The situation changed after the 2015 season. Anheuser-Busch’s relationship with Harvick switched to highlight a different brand. He began driving the Busch Beer and Busch Light Chevrolet, and he delivered a win at Bristol Motor Speedway in his first year with the brand.

Harvick has spent every season since with Busch as a prominent partner. He has won 15 Cup Series races with the beer brand as the primary sponsor of the No. 4 entry, and he has displayed a wide variety of specialty schemes.

One recent example of this partnership is the trip to Michigan International Speedway in 2022. Harvick entered the regular-season race out of the playoff picture and on a 65-race winless streak.

He proceeded to hold off Bubba Wallace on the final run to the checkered flag while capturing his first win since the 2020 season. Harvick also did so while driving the Busch Light Apple car.

Harvick Has 1 Previous Daytona 500 Win

When Kevin Harvick came out of nowhere to win the Daytona 500 🏁#4Ever pic.twitter.com/ttht1ASXPG — Motorstar 💫 (@MotorstarTV) January 12, 2023

Harvick is no stranger to success at Daytona International Speedway. He has two wins at the superspeedway, headlined by the 2007 Daytona 500. This race is generally held up as one of the all-time greats.

The Crown Jewel race came down to a wild final lap. The battle was between Mark Martin and Kyle Busch, but Harvick received a push from Matt Kenseth that gave him a massive run on the outside of the pack.

As Harvick pulled up alongside Martin, the entire field began wrecking behind them. Busch and Kenseth both spun to the inside while Clint Bowyer flipped upside down in the Jack Daniels Chevrolet. The incident collected several other contenders.

NASCAR officials let the race go green to the end as Martin and Harvick took part in a wild drag race. The Closer edged out the future Hall of Famer by a mere 0.020 seconds. This still stands as one of the closest margins of all time.