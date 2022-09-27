Hattori Racing Enterprises Brings New Partner to Talladega

The Camping World Truck Series entry for Hattori Racing Enterprises will have a new look for the trip to Talladega Superspeedway. Chase Purdy will showcase his alma mater during the 100-lap event on October 1 (12:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

Hattori Racing Enterprises announced the news on September 27. The team revealed that Ole Miss Athletics will serve as the primary partner of Purdy. This is a significant partnership considering that the university’s colors will take center stage during a NASCAR event.

So cool to have @OleMissSports on the truck! So many great memories and lifelong friends made at Ole Miss! #NASCAR #TeamToyota #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/N5t0jFmyh8 — Chase Purdy (@chasepurdy12) September 27, 2022

This partnership takes place as Ole Miss celebrates its SEC opener. The team will kick off this portion of the schedule against Kentucky. Both teams are ranked and undefeated, so there will be bowl game implications.

The Truck Series race takes place at Talladega Superspeedway on October 1 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Ole Miss-Kentucky game will take place the same day, but it will start at 12 p.m. ET. (ESPN).

Purdy Has History With Ole Miss

Purdy spent three years attending Ole Miss. However, he turned his attention back to the Camping World Truck Series when he made seven starts for GMS Racing during the 2020 season. This includes a race at Kansas Speedway when he won the pole and finished 10th overall.

Purdy has since competed full-time in the Camping World Truck Series. He spent the 2021 season with GMS Racing and posted two top-10 finishes. One of these was a ninth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway.

Purdy moved over to Hattori Racing Enterprises for the 2022 season. He took over the No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro and became teammates with Tyler Ankrum, who also spent 2021 with GMS Racing. Purdy has finished all but one race, and he has posted one top-10 finish.

“This is so awesome to have Ole Miss on the truck,” Purdy said in a press release. “I’ve been a fan of the athletic programs for a long time, especially football. It’s a special place to me with it being my home school, going to school there myself, and having my brother currently enrolled.

“Ole Miss has been a big part of our lives for quite some time, so to have the colors on our truck is just incredible, especially leading into the homecoming football game this weekend.”

A Former Teammate Will Debut a New Partner

Purdy will not be the only driver showcasing a new partner during the trip to Talladega Superspeedway. A former teammate at GMS Racing, Jack Wood, will also do so while trying to complete the 100-lap event.

Wood, who runs full-time for GMS after a part-time schedule in 2021, will have Logitech G as his primary partner at Talladega Superspeedway. The PC and console gaming gear company has existing relationships with multiple drivers and teams, such as 23XI Racing, but this trip to Talladega marks its first time working as a primary partner for a race.

Wood will debut the Logitech G scheme during the race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. He will then bring it back for the trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I’ve been counting down the days till we could finally release this awesome partnership with the team at Logitech G,” Wood said in a press release. “Their brand aligns perfectly with what I enjoy doing off the track.

“When I first got started in racing, I used Logitech’s racing wheels to get me up to speed, so to bring them into the sport in such a big way is really special. I know that there is going to be a lot of fans from the esports community on our side as we carry their iconic colors, and I am so glad to have their support at Talladega and Homestead.”