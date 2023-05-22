Joe Gibbs Racing & Interstate Batteries Unveil Special Coca-Cola 600 Scheme

Joe Gibbs Racing is bringing a special scheme to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry will feature a special camouflage scheme.

Joe Gibbs Racing unveiled the one-off design on May 22 ahead of NASCAR‘s home weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Instead of the green base with lightning bolts, the Interstate Batteries Camry will have brown, tan, and white digital camouflage.

This scheme celebrates a charitable partnership between Interstate Batteries and Semper Fi & America’s Fund (The Fund), a nonprofit that “provides critical support to wounded, critically ill and injured veterans, service members and their families.”

🇺🇸 Military Scheme 🇺🇸 @CBellRacing will race with a special military-themed @interstatebatts paint scheme in the #CocaCola600. Interstate Batteries announced a charitable partnership with Semper Fi & America’s Fund earlier this month. Learn how you can help by visiting… pic.twitter.com/mjZU9VG46n — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) May 22, 2023

“At Interstate Batteries, our values include love and a servant’s heart,” said Lain Hancock, president and CEO of Interstate Batteries. “We are honored to partner with Semper Fi & America’s Fund to provide critical transportation assistance to wounded veterans and their families, and to raise awareness of the important work the organization does.”

NASCAR Teams Will Honor Military Members During the Race

The decision to bring the special Interstate Batteries scheme is fitting. The Coca-Cola 600 is the Memorial Day weekend race where NASCAR’s teams and drivers honor military members. They run special schemes and put the names of fallen service members on their windshields.

The Coca-Cola 600 is also the longest event on the NASCAR schedule. The drivers complete 600 Miles of Remembrance while honoring those that have given their lives in service of their country.

“The NASCAR community has always been so supportive of our military and honoring our military is an important part of the Coca-Cola 600 each Memorial Day weekend,” Bell said. “It’s an honor to be a part of that celebration with Interstate Batteries.

“We are racers and we always want to win, but a victory in the Coke 600 would definitely mean a lot more if it helps to spread the word about the Semper Fi & America’s Fund program and the work they do to help veterans, service members, and military families.”

Bell Will Pursue Another Strong Finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Bell, who made his Cup Series debut during the 2020 season, has limited experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway at the top level of NASCAR. He has made four starts split between two different teams.

Bell made his debut in 2020 with Leavine Family Racing, and he made his first two starts at CMS during the COVID-altered season. The Oklahoma native was able to finish both races, and he secured a top-10 finish in one of them.

Bell has since made two more Cup Series starts at the Concord track while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing — one in 2021 and one in 2022. The most recent of these starts resulted in a fifth-place finish as three of the four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers finished inside of the top five.

While Bell does not have a win on the Charlotte oval, he has achieved success on the road course. He won the Round of 12 elimination race on the Roval during the 2022 playoffs, which kept his season alive and marked the first time he had won multiple Cup Series races.