Christopher Bell Continues Perfect Xfinity Series Streak at New Hampshire

The NASCAR Xfinity Series headed to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17 for a crucial regular-season race. Several drivers fought for the win and a spot in the playoffs, but a former Xfinity Series star in Christopher Bell continued his perfect streak with a win.

Bell has only made three Xfinity Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway during his NASCAR career, winning all three. He held off Brad Keselowski during a 2018 race to capture the checkered flag. The following year, he battled with Cole Custer for the top spot before securing the win. The July 17 race only served as the latest example of his dominance at NHMS.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver climbed into the No. 54 Toyota Supra and made his first Xfinity Series start of the season. He started 14th but raced his way to the front of the pack before the caution flag flew to end Stage 1. Bell then dominated during Stage 2, building up a large lead over AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric, and Justin Allgaier to capture his second green and white checkered flag of the day.

The third stage did not start as smoothly for Bell. He spent many of the early laps battling with Allgaier for the top spot, leading to some exciting moments on the track. However, Bell proceeded to build up a lead of more than six seconds during the final 10 laps to stay perfect.

JGR Continues to Dominate Xfinity Series Races

Team Penske’s Austin Cindric has the points lead and the most wins out of the full-time Xfinity Series drivers. However, no team has been more dominant than JGR. The four-car stable has accounted for seven wins in the past nine races.

The streak started with the Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas on May 22. Kyle Busch captured the win in the No. 54 JGR Toyota Supra, making history in the process. Ty Gibbs then won the following week at Charlotte Motor Speedway, keeping the No. 54 in Victory Lane.

Allmendinger broke up the streak with a win at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on June 5, but Busch then went back-to-back at Texas Motor Speedway (June 12) and Nashville Superspeedway (June 19). He added two more wins — Road America and Atlanta Motor Speedway — before confirming that he does not plan on racing in the Xfinity Series anymore. However, Bell kept the winning streak alive at New Hampshire.

Bell’s Teammate Rebounded From a Rough Atlanta Race

The Cup Series driver was not the only member of Joe Gibbs Racing to turn in a strong performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Hemric also fought for a runner-up finish during the final two stages, taking third overall in a rebound effort.

The driver of the No. 18 Toyota Supra has dealt with issues throughout the year that kept him from reaching Victory Lane. The July 10 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, in particular, featured a stunning moment near the end of the race.

Hemric had the lead with six laps remaining in the race. He lined up with Busch behind him and prepared to fight for the first win of his Xfinity Series career. However, Busch’s attempt to push Hemric forward actually sent the No. 18 sideways toward the outer wall.

The incident brought out the caution flag and sent Hemric to the pits for repairs. Instead of fighting for the checkered flag, he dropped to a 30th-place finish while Busch capped off his Xfinity Series season with his fifth win in five starts.

