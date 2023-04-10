Cody Ware Arrested on Felony Assault Charge

Rick Ware Racing’s Cody Ware missed the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 9 while dealing with a personal matter. One day later, he was arrested in Iredell County (N.C.) on charges of felony assault by strangulation — inflict serious injury — and misdemeanor assault on a female.

TobyChristie.com first reported the news on April 10. The outlet received confirmation about the charges from the Iredell County Jail. According to an inmate search, Ware remains in custody at the Iredell County Detention Facility. His bond is set at $3,000.

NASCAR has indefinitely suspended Cody Ware. Iredell County online jail records show Cody Shane Ware, age 27, taken into custody today on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation-inflict serious injury. pic.twitter.com/L9nUe6bMyr — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 10, 2023

No further details of the arrest or the charges are known as of April 10 at 1:51 p.m. ET. Rick Ware Racing has not provided a statement on the matter. NASCAR issued a statement and said that it had indefinitely suspended Ware after his arrest.

In 2018, Ware revealed in two separate social media posts that he has Asperger’s Syndrome, which can cause problems in social interaction and communication. He also stated that he had depression, anxiety, and an anger issue.

“I suffer from Depression and Anxiety, I’ve been taking 10mg of Lexapro for almost a year now,” Ware tweeted on February 1, 2018. “It’s been a slow process but I’m fighting everyday to get myself under control so that I don’t do damage to friends and family I love so much.”

The 27-Year-Old Has Made 7 Starts in 2023

Ware, the son of team owner Rick Ware, has been active in the NASCAR Cup Series since the 2017 season when he made his debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the No. 51 Chevrolet.

He has made 97 total starts in the series for Rick Ware Racing, and he has an average finish of 30.5. His career-best run was sixth in the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400, which is his lone top-10 finish in the Cup Series.

Ware was active for the first seven races of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. He finished 14th in the Daytona 500 and then he added top-25 finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Circuit of the Americas.

Ware was 31st in the points standings after the race at Bristol Motor Speedway. This put him just behind Noah Gragson and just ahead of Justin Haley. Though he will no longer be on this leaderboard while serving his suspension.

Along with the time in the Cup Series, Ware has competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, NTT IndyCar Series, and the IMSA Sportscar Championship (Rolex 24 at Daytona).

RWR Will Have To Name a Replacement Driver

Prior to the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Rick Ware Racing announced that three-time Craftsman Truck Series champion Matt Crafton would replace Ware in the No. 51 Ford Mustang.

The veteran driver went out and qualified 24th overall after competing in one of the four heat races. He completed 185 of the 250 laps around the Tennessee short track, but he headed to the garage early with an engine issue.

Rick Ware Racing will now have to name a replacement driver for upcoming races on the 2023 Cup Series schedule. The No. 51 Ford is a chartered entry, which guarantees a spot in every event on the schedule.

The No. 51 Ford will continue to contend for owner points amid Ware’s suspension. It is 33rd in points behind the No. 42 of Gragson. It is ahead of the No. 31 of Haley, the No. 77 of Ty Dillon, and the No. 78 of BJ McLeod.