Corey LaJoie Adds Inspirational Primary Partner for 2023 Season

Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports have added a new partner for the 2023 Cup Series season. They have joined forces with the Jessie Rees Foundation, which encourages children fighting cancer to never ever give up.

Spire Motorsports and the Jessie Rees Foundation announced the news on December 20. They noted that a private philanthropic foundation had made the partnership possible.

LaJoie will now run a special “Never Ever Give Up” scheme during six races. He and Spire Motorsports will also spend the season delivering JoyJars, which are gifts filled with new toys and activities for children under the age of 19 fighting cancer.

Spire Motorsports and @CoreyLaJoie, through the backing of a private philanthropic foundation, have partnered with the Jessie Rees Foundation (@TeamNEGU) as the primary sponsor of the #7 for six @NASCAR #CupSeries races in 2023. Read More: https://t.co/VMpPBIzxlR #LaJoie4JOY pic.twitter.com/cLHSIsHOVH — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) December 21, 2022

“Thanks to some very generous individuals with big hearts, I’m fortunate enough to spread the mission of NEGU and help bring joy and hope to pediatric cancer patients across the country,” LaJoie said in a press release. “As Christmas approaches, it’s important to remind myself and anyone who will listen, there are so many courageous families fighting a battle like no other.

“During this Christmas and holiday season, I’m encouraging my friends, family, and fans to contribute to the Jessie Rees Foundation by sponsoring a JoyJar and help bring a smile to the face of a child who is fighting cancer.

“As part of our partnership, I’ll spend some time visiting hospitals with pediatric cancer units to offer love, encouragement, and hope to those who can use it the most. We have a special opportunity and we’re going to make the most of it.”

The Jessie Rees Foundation was created in 2011 after 12-year-old Jessica Joy Rees was diagnosed with terminal cancer. She set out to bring joy to other children fighting cancer, and she created JoyJars. This mission has continued ever since, which led to this partnership with Spire Motorsports.

The NEGU Scheme Will Take Over During 6 Races

This partnership will remain prevalent during the 2023 Cup Series season, both on the track and away from it. Supporting children fighting cancer will be the focus away from the track while raising awareness for the Jessie Rees Foundation will be the focus during race weekends.

The special scheme will make its debut at Auto Club Speedway on February 26. LaJoie will drive the blue No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro, which will feature the Team NEGU (Never Ever Give Up) logos on the sides and hood.

The special scheme will return at Martinsville Speedway on April 16 as LaJoie makes his 11th start at the Virginia short track. The schedule also includes stops at Daytona International Speedway (August 26), Bristol Motor Speedway (September 16), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October 15), and Phoenix Raceway (November 5).

The 2023 Season Features Multiple Changes for LaJoie

The partnership with the Jessie Rees Foundation serves a dual purpose. It brings awareness to an important mission — supporting children fighting cancer. It also puts a key partner in place at Spire Motorsports.

This announcement is only the latest significant move for the two-car Cup Series team. Spire Motorsports also solidified its driver lineup in two ways. The team started by extending LaJoie’s contract. It then added Ty Dillon as the full-time driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro.

Along with solidifying the driver lineup, Spire Motorsports gave crew chief Ryan Sparks a contract extension while also promoting him to director of competition. He will continue to work with LaJoie and the No. 7 team while Kevin Bellicourt will continue to serve as the crew chief for the No. 77 team.