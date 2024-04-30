Dale Jr. and Denny Hamlin Among the Richest Drivers in the World

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Denny Hamlin are among the very best drivers in NASCAR history. They are also among the richest drivers in the world, according to a new report. Surprisingly, very few other NASCAR drivers, even the greats, made the cut.

A report in MvpMode compiled the 40 richest drivers in the world, active and retired, across all motorsport. Not surprisingly, Formula 1 drivers dominated the list. In fact, Michael Schumacher is the world’s richest, per the report–with a net worth estimated at $600 million. In the #2 slot is NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr., with an estimated net worth of $300 million. The richest active NASCAR driver, technically, is Jimmie Johnson. Johnson has amassed 83 victories, 7 titles, and a personal fortune of $160 million.

Of the top 40 richest drivers in the world, active and retired, nine are from NASCAR. Seven are from MotoGP, the motorcycle racing federation that’s wildly popular in Europe, and whose new owner, Liberty Media, hopes to develop inroads in America. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon ($200 million), and Jimmie Johnson are among the top 10 of the world’s richest race drivers. The other six NASCAR drivers in the top 40 are Tony Stewart ($90 million), Kyle Busch ($80 million), Kevin Harvick ($70 million), Kurt Busch ($70 million), Denny Hamlin ($65 million), and Ryan Newman ($50 million). By contrast, twenty-two current and former F1 drivers made the list.

A tenth NASCAR driver on the list, technically, is Danica Patrick. Patrick got her start in IndyCar and is still the only woman to have ever won an IndyCar race. Though strongly associated with IndyCar–and now a commentator for F1 races–Patrick spent more of her career in NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity than in open wheel racing. Patrick’s net worth is estimated at $80 million.

NASCAR Rich

The richest drivers in NASCAR no longer drive in NASCAR. According to MvpMode, the richest driver in NASCAR is Dale Earnhardt Jr., with a net worth of $300 million. Earnhardt’s money comes from race winnings, advertisements, running a car in the NASCAR Xfinity series, and his growing multimedia empire. The next richest NASCAR driver is Jeff Gordon, with a net worth of $200 million. Gordon is third on the all-time NASCAR wins list, with 93 victories, behind Richard Petty, with 200 wins, and David Pearson, with 105 wins. Gordon, now the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, helped dramatically increase NASCAR’s appeal around the country.

NASCAR Rich Getting Richer

Expect the NASCAR rich to get richer. Firstly, NASCAR itself is getting richer. The organization recently signed a 7-year, $7.7 billion dollar media deal with FOX Sports, NBC Peacock, TNT, and Amazon Prime. Add to that, NASCAR has gone all-in on legal sports gambling. As we reported in March, “NASCAR already accounts for nearly 20% of legal sports gambling in the United States, but NASCAR wants more.” More money for NASCAR likely means more money for NASCAR teams and drivers. NASCAR is also looking at ways to expand beyond its traditional audience, seeking appeals to Hispanic viewers and exploring possible international races. NASCAR is also going all in on non-race, NASCAR-related content, with such shows as Netflix’s NASCAR Full Speed and the upcoming romcom, Clean Air.

In tandem with this, top NASCAR drivers are proving particularly adept at new media and entrepreneurship. Denny Hamlin is a part owner of 23XI Racing, with Michael Jordan. Dale Earnhardt Jr., a popular television spokesperson, also runs Dirty Mo Media, one of several ventures. Kevin Harvick has become a popular NASCAR race broadcaster. In the age of the influencer economy, being a successful racer can lead to numerous additional opportunities.