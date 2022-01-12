Daytona 500 Sells Out Grandstand & RV Parking

The 64th running of the Daytona 500 is more than one month away, but NASCAR fans have already showcased their excitement for the season-opening race. Track officials have announced that the grandstand tickets and RV camping spots have officially sold out.

Daytona International Speedway announced the news on Wednesday, January 12. 2022 marks the sixth time in seven years that the Great American Race has sold out, a run that includes five consecutive years (2016-2020). The 2021 race featured a reduced-capacity crowd due to COVID-19.

“It is my honor to announce that the 64th running of the Daytona 500, we have sold all of our grandstand tickets, as well as our RV parking,” track president Frank Kelleher said on January 12 during an interview with NASCAR’s Alex Weaver. “Now, there are still ways to experience the Daytona 500. There is a Fan Zone admission, as well as many premium hospitality admissions.”

Kelleher added that it’s a point of pride to sell out the season-opening race more than one month in advance. He told Weaver that the number of ticket sales helps everyone involved in the Daytona 500, from the teams to the fans and sponsors.

The Week Ahead of the Daytona 500 Features Numerous On-Track Events

NASCAR fans that head to the World Center of Racing will have no shortage of on-track events to take in. There will be a packed schedule for Daytona Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth that includes practice sessions, qualifying, Bluegreen Vacations Duels, and four separate races.

The Cup Series drivers will head to the track first for practice on Tuesday, February 15. Their week will continue with qualifying sessions on Wednesday, February 16, and the Bluegreen Vacation Duels on Thursday, February 17. The Cup Series will then have practice sessions on February 18 and 19 before taking on the Daytona 500 on February 20.

The Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series drivers will practice on Thursday, February 17, before returning to the superspeedway on Friday, February 18, for their respective qualifying sessions. The Truck Series drivers will then take part in the season-opening race on February 18 while the ARCA Menards Series drivers will compete on Saturday, February 19.

The Xfinity Series drivers will practice on February 18 and then they will qualify on February 19. The season-opening race will take place on February 19, prior to the ARCA Menards Series race.

BetMGM Has Set Opening Odds for the Daytona 500

The season-opening race is more than one month away, but there are already predictions about the winner of the Crown Jewel race. BetMGM also released the opening odds and highlighted a three-time winner.

According to BetMGM, Denny Hamlin is the best option to win his fourth Daytona 500. He heads toward the season with 8-1 odds, with Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott just behind him at 10-1. Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano round out the top five at 12-1.

Predicting the Daytona 500 is difficult considering the inevitable crashes that will send several drivers to the garage early. However, Hamlin remains a solid option considering that he has the three wins and five other top-five finishes in the Daytona 500 since the 2012 season.

