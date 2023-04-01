Dean Thompson Provides Major Update After Texas Crash, Hospital Trip

Tricon Garage driver Dean Thompson was taken to the hospital after a crash at Texas Motor Speedway on April 1. He has now provided a significant and positive update about his condition.

The Craftsman Truck Series driver provided an update on Twitter hours after a trip to the infield care center and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Thompson explained that he had actually deleted his Twitter for a detox, but he made his return after the multi-truck crash at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Just to update y’all I’m doing good, just getting some scans done then I’m gonna go have a beer when I get home!” Thompson tweeted. “Also thank you to everyone for all the love and support. Especially the infield care center nurses and staff. Truly blessed to be able to do what I do.”

The Incident Involved 4 Truck Series Drivers

Thompson, who joined Tricon Garage over the offseason, was in the midst of a standout performance at Texas Motor Speedway. He started 16th overall and spent the first two stages well inside of the top 10. He finished sixth in Stage 1 and fourth in Stage 2.

The incident occurred in the final stage with 23 laps remaining in regulation. Thompson hit the outside wall and then he spun before sliding down toward the infield grass. His No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro came to stop and then Matt Mills slammed into the passenger side. Trey Hutchens then slid in and hit the side of the No. 5 as well. Armani Williams also crashed but barely avoided Thompson’s Toyota.

Dean Thompson is leaving the track in an ambulance. Really hope he’s ok. pic.twitter.com/gZZHs5thbR — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) April 1, 2023

Thompson was able to climb from the destroyed No. 5 Toyota, but he immediately went to the ground. He remained there until the safety crew loaded him on a stretcher and took him to the infield care center for evaluation.

“Just wanna say hope Dean is okay, came out of [Turn 4] checking up and just followed cars in front of me all I seen was grass and smoke and just sliding through it trying to slow down, I couldn’t see there was a car even sitting there. It may look different but that was my perspective,” Mills tweeted after the crash.

Thompson remained at the infield center for the remainder of the race. Tricon Garage provided one update announcing that he was awake and alert while undergoing evaluation. The team then announced that Thompson had been transported to the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for further evaluation.

Thompson’s Finishes Have Not Reflected the Speed

The California native has not turned in the season that he planned. He has only completed two of the five races after crashing in three others, and his best finish is 16th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The finishes have not reflected Thompson’s speed. He has dealt with some unexpected issues that have disrupted his season. For example, his trip to Circuit of the Americas came to an early end due to a hole in his radiator.

The race at Atlanta Motor Speedway had similar issues. Thompson started 20th, but he put himself inside of the top 10 with 58 laps remaining at the mini-superspeedway.

Thompson remained in this position as the laps checked off, but he hit the wall due to a flat tire. He had to head down pit road for fresh tires, and he ultimately finished 30th overall.

The trip to Texas Motor Speedway continued this trend of issues disrupting a strong performance. This time, however, was an incident that created significant concern among NASCAR fans.