Denny Hamlin Passes Darrell Waltrip on Historic NASCAR List

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers headed to Richmond Raceway on April 2 with the goal of winning and reaching the playoffs. Denny Hamlin used the event to pass Darrell Waltrip on a historic NASCAR list.

The driver of the No. 11 entered the Richmond weekend having led 2,135 laps at the Virginia short track. This was good enough for fifth all-time, per NASCAR Media. Waltrip was fourth with 2,172 laps led. Hamlin then went out and led 71 laps in the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to reach 2,206 laps led, pass Waltrip, and take sole possession of fourth place.

Hamlin could have added more laps led to his career total and moved closer to the drivers ahead of him on the all-time list. However, he had a slow pit stop after the team returned to the right side of the No. 11 to fix the front tire. This dropped him outside of the top 10 while teammate Martin Truex Jr. remained in the lead.

Hamlin had another issue with 24 laps to go. He was caught speeding on pit road for the second time, which dropped him to the tail end of the field once again. This took him out of contention for the win and ultimately relegated him to a 20th-place finish.

Hamlin Will Have To Put in Work To Chase Down Other Drivers

There are only three drivers ahead of Hamlin on the list of laps led at Richmond Raceway. Bobby Allison is third with 2,958 laps led — seven wins — while Rusty Wallace is second with 3,024 laps led — six wins.

Of course, The King sits atop the list with an unreachable mark. Richard Petty led 5,142 of the 21,135 laps that he completed at Richmond Raceway during his Hall of Fame career. He also won a record 13 races at the Virginia short track.

Hamlin has achieved significant success at his home track. He has made 32 starts and posted 21 top-10 finishes and 17 top-fives. Hamlin has also won four races, including the 2022 spring race.

Richmond hosts two races each Cup Series season, so Hamlin should have opportunities to chase down Allison and Wallace before he retires. However, he will have to turn in some dominant performances to make up more than 750 laps led.

The most laps Hamlin has led were 381 in the 2008 spring race. He led 299 in the 2009 fall race, 251 in the 2010 fall race, 202 in the 2012 fall race, 189 in the 2016 fall race, 207 in the 2021 spring race, and 197 in the 2021 fall race.

The Cup Series Returns To Richmond Later in 2023

Hamlin will have one more opportunity to add to his laps-led total at Richmond during the 2023 season. Though the bigger priority at the time will be the pursuit of the all-important win and playoff points that it brings.

The next Cup Series race at Richmond will take place in the summer. The drivers will take on the short track on July 30, which will be one of the few remaining regular-season events and one of the few remaining opportunities to reach the playoffs.

Hamlin has historically performed well during the second race at Richmond. Three of his four wins at Richmond took place once the calendar turned to September, and he has secured eight other top-10 finishes.